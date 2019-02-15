SANTA ROSA BEACH — The Grayton Beer Company and other community members are rallying to meet the needs of employees of the Red Bar after a fire destroyed the popular restaurant early Wednesday.

A Sunday Jam Session will be held from noon-5 p.m. at the Grayton Beer Company Production Facility and Taproom at 217 Serenoa Road. Live music will be provided by TKO, Cadillac Willy, The Wildlife Specials, The Graytones, The Shakedown and other guests.

Visitors can enjoy barbecue plates for purchase from Grayton Beach Brewpub and complimentary beers from Grayton Beer Company and Oyster City Brewing Company with a suggested donation to the fund.

The event is free and kid-friendly.