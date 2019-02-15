Several area elementary schools celebrated national Literacy Week in late January.

At Plew Elementary School in Niceville, a read-aloud day followed the theme “The Giving Tree,” based on Shel Silverstein’s book.

Guests visited classrooms, sharing picture and chapter books with students. The guest readers included former educators, retired military, staff and Eglin Air Force Base firefighters.

Shalimar Elementary School celebrated with students sharing buddy reading, in which older students read to younger students. The students also dressed as their favorite literary characters.

Guest readers came from the community, including members of Hurlburt Field’s USAF 1 SOSS unit.

Florosa Elementary School also enjoyed a week of reading activities, with Bruner Middle School and Fort Walton Beach High School coaches and athletes among the guest readers. Shoal River Middle School Principal Gary Massey also visited.

---

Destin Middle School participated in the Pennies for Patients campaign for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Students raised $1,113.48, with top donations from the classes of Mary Lynn Bettinger at $459.09, Della Shaw-Goodson, $234.05, and Tricia Sansom, $142.75.

---

Eglin Elementary School received a certificate of appreciation for its participation in the 2017-18 Change for Children campaign. The school raised more than $1,000.

The school faculty and staff recognized its Teacher of the Year, Samantha Buck, and its Support Person of the Year, Sally Richard.

---

Davidson Middle School created its first chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America, sponsored by Toni Toney. The students entered an FBLA competition, with the business etiquette category administered as a computer-based exam.

Savannah Martin placed first, followed by: Georgia Jones, second; Leda Jernigan, third; Isabella Parker, fourth and Stacy Fields, sixth.

Students also competed in the critical thinking competition, with one of the teams placing first: Savannah Martin, Christian Dooley and Mya Mason. In second were Georgia Jones and Leda Jernigan. Taking third were Isabella Parker and Allyson Chambers.

Several of the students qualify for the state competition in March.

School Scoops appears Mondays and Saturdays during the school year. Email school items for publication to sklscoops@cox.net.