MEMPHIS, Tenn. - West Alabama came from 19 points down to score a 65-63 women's college basketball victory over Christian Brothers Thursday at Canale Arena.

The win keeps the Tigers' Gulf South Conference Tournament hopes alive, improving UWA to 11-13 overall and 8-9 in GSC play. Christian Brothers is 9-13 and 6-11.

"We were frustrated after the first quarter. Everything was going wrong," UWA head coach Rusty Cram said. "Our kids fought hard. We played three very good quarters, after digging that hole in the first.

"We had to have this game," Cram said. "This was a big one and our kids knew that."

Christian Brothers blazed out to a 26-7 lead with 9:51 left in the second quarter, but West Alabama turned the tables, outscoring the Lady Bucs 21-8 in the second quarter to cut CBU's lead at the half to 34-28.

After making 3-of-17 field goal attempts in the first period, UWA hit 8-of-14 in the second while limiting Christian Brothers to just three buckets on only eight field goal tries.

The Tigers climbed all the way back, taking the lead at 37-36 on a Bria Dent layup with 7:50 left in the third quarter. UWA stretched the advantage to 39-36, but CBU came back to lead 51-47 at the end of the third quarter.

The Lady Bucs and Tigers battled back and forth through the final quarter with UWA taking the lead at 62-61 on a J'Nyiah Daniels jumper with 1:30 to play. Rachel Lee hit two free throws to hand the lead back to CBU with 1:12 left in the game.

Daniels answered with two free throws of her own nine seconds later to seal the deal. Morgan Sams added another free throw for the final margin with 12.7 seconds remaining. Lauren Taylor's jumper at the buzzer was no good and UWA began its Tennessee road trip with a victory.

"We got tired of getting hit in the face, stepped up, became the aggressor and played hard-nosed defense," Cram said. ""J'Nyiah played great and Morgan (Sams) played the point as well as she has all year. Our bench players got a lot more minutes tonight out of necessity."

Each team had four players score in double figures in a game that saw 10 lead changes and four ties. West Alabama outscored the Lady Bucs by 14 points in the paint and took advantage of a 22-10 edge in bench scoring.

Latangellia Walker led West Alabama with 15 points, followed by Daniels with 12. Bria Dent and Tazsa Garrett-Hammett both chipped in 11. Dent collected 12 rebounds for her seventh double-double in the last 11 games. Garrett-Hammett had nine rebounds and Daniels had five assists.

Lee scored 15 points to pace Christian Brothers. Brynne Lytle added 14, followed by Kenzie Jones and Kelsey Adkins with 10 apiece. Lauren Taylor led CBU rebounders with nine and Jones dished out six assists.

West Alabama remains on the road, visiting fifth-ranked Union (24-1, 16-1) Saturday afternoon. Christian Brothers is host to Montevallo Saturday.