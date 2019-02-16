These governmental boards and agencies will meet this week:
TUESDAY
• Okaloosa County Commission, 8:30 a.m., Administration Building, 1250 N. Eglin Parkway, Shalimar
• Destin City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail
