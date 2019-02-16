The Okaloosa County Choctawhatchee Bay Estuary Program has once again approached the Florida Legislature for financial assistance it needs to become viable.

State Rep. Mel Ponder, R-Destin, has introduced a bill requesting that a one-time allocation of $500,000 be provided to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to fund the program for fiscal 2019-20.

The county has agreed to provide a $250,000 match to the appropriation using RESTORE Act funds, Ponder said, which might persuade state lawmakers to look more favorably on the request.

“If the request has a match like this one does, there’s actually a much better opportunity for success,” he said.

Estuary coalitions for three Panhandle bays — Choctawhatchee, Pensacola/Perdido and St. Joe’s — are all requesting $500,000 allocations this year, according to county officials.

Last year, the Choctawhatchee Bay and St. Andrew Bay estuary groups, which were established to improve the health of the waterways, each asked for $2 million from the state. Ponder said the requests met their demise before it was ever heard in committee.

“If you don’t get it heard in committee, it’s dead,” he said.

However, this year there’s a new man at the head of the state, and Gov. Ron DeSantis has requested the Florida Legislature spend $625 million on water projects.

DeSantis wants to dedicate about $2.5 billion over four years toward water issues, although most of that would be dedicated to fixing the Everglades, Lake Okeechobee and surrounding waterways.

Ponder said he has spoken to state Rep. Holly Raschein, R-Key Largo, who heads the first subcommittee the Okaloosa appropriation request will be heard. Although Raschein sounded as though the Everglades would be a significant priority for this year’s funding, “she didn’t sound like we wouldn’t be looked at,” Ponder added.

The request for state dollars is just one of several made by the Choctawhatchee Bay Estuary Coalition, according to Okaloosa County Commissioner Kelly Windes, who sits on its board.

“We’ve got our feelers out a lot of different places,” Windes said.

A recent grant from The Nature Conservancy could allow the coalition to hire an executive director, which would be an important first step toward breathing life into the estuary program, he added.

“We’ve been treading water for a year. Now it’s sorta looking like we might make a lap or two here before too long,” Windes said.

The Walton County Commission voted last week to look into dedicating about $10 million in RESTORE Act funds toward addressing environmental issues on their side of Choctawhatchee Bay.