Children’s Volunteer Health Network/Dr. Stephanie Curley, DMD

Dr. Stephanie Curley joined the Children’s Volunteer Health Network just before Christmas, and now the dentist is working with this Walton-based outreach program to help children smile.

She made the change from her private practice after maternity leave.

“I had been back for three weeks, and the hurricane hit,” Curley said.

The storm damaged the Lynn Haven office where she practiced. The indirect result was bringing Curley to the CVHN.

“Since I started, it’s very nice to see how appreciative the patients and the parents are,” she said.

The CVHN offers free dental service to children under 18 years who meet specific financial requirements.

Working with the children, Curley said, has been rewarding.

“When you get older, it’s up to you, but the habits start when you’re younger,” she said. “I see middle school and high school kids with gingivitis, and at that age it’s still reversible.

“There really is a full-body connection between oral hygiene and the rest of the body,” Curley added. “It affects heart disease, it affects diabetes.”

The CVHN serves Walton and Okaloosa counties, providing a mobile dental clinic that travels to schools, and it has a freestanding clinic in Santa Rosa Beach.

LOCATION: 82 Lynn Dr., Santa Rosa Beach

ADMINISTRATIVE HOURS: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays

TELEPHONE: 622-3200

WEBSITE: www.cvhnkids.org

FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/cvhnkids

Funday Watersports LLC

After pondering the idea for some time, Kemp Normand decided it was time to get moving on opening his boat rental company. He established Funday Watersports LLC in January, and he is now ready to get people on the water.

“It’s pontoon boat rentals, just pontoon boats,” Kemp said.

He settled in the area after retiring from his military career.

“Fort Walton Beach has a lot to offer,” Kemp said. “A lot of people only hear about Crab Island. Our location is close enough where you can get there by water.

“If you go west,” he added, “there’re little islands where you can go and hang out with your kids and camp and go fishing.”

The pontoons make a great boat for just such a day’s adventure, he said, because they offer large platforms for boating comfort.

“You can choose your spot,” Kemp added, “motor up to it and just explore.”

LOCATION: 12 Miracle Strip Parkway SE

BOAT OPERATION HOURS: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week

TELEPHONE: 699-4500

WEBSITE: www.fundaywatersports.com

FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/pages/category/Boat-Rental/Funday-Watersports-llc

BONUS: pre-boating safety course included