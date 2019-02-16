Members of the 2019 Snowbird Writers Group will host a presentation, “Snowbird Voices,” at the Destin Library at 1 p.m. Feb. 22. This program is free and open to the public.

The program will include readings and performances by members whose expertise include poetry, short stories, music, visual arts and photography. Following the presentation, the group will host a reception that will provide the public the opportunity to meet presenters and learn more about their creative passions.

This year’s Snowbird Writers Group is made up of individuals from Canada, Michigan, Indiana, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Georgia, Connecticut and New Jersey. Professional backgrounds include public educator, university professor librarian, healthcare executive, law, and international consultant. Fore more information, contact the Snowbird Writers Group Chairperson Pat Hager at phager60@hotmail.com.