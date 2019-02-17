Email submissions and photos about special events, musicians, speakers, classes, etc., to pgriffin@thedestinlog.com. Send items at least two weeks in advance if possible.

Pray Women. Pray! Conference

Cynthia Jackson Ministries presents the Pray Women. Pray! Conference Feb. 21-23 at the Emerald Grande in HarborWalk Village. The conference will feature pastors and evangelists who will minister and speak about the power of prayer. Join with other women for three days of teaching, prayer, intercession, bonding, and networking. For more information and updates, follow Cynthia Jackson Ministries on Facebook or Twitter. Registration is $35 online at www.cynthiajacksonministries.org.

Beach Bonfire

Enjoy food, fellowship, fire, and the beauty of God's creation on the Emerald Coast from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 23 behind Pompano Joe's in Destin. Bring a chair, drinks, and a snack to share. Grace Lutheran will provide hot dogs and s'mores. Everyone is welcome.

Spring Fling Charity

The Men of Resurrection presents its 10th annual Spring Fling Charity event at 11:45 a.m. Feb. 24 at Resurrection Catholic Church, 259 Miramar Beach Drive in Miramar Beach. This fun family event includes lunch catered by Carrabba's, live entertainment, live and silent auctions, plus a magician and games for the kids. All net proceeds go to local charities. Last year, $27,000 was raised. Tickets are $12/advance and $15/door. Tickets can be purchased at Resurrection Catholic Church, at the door or call 513-295-4073.

Christian Comedy Show

Christian comedian Mike Williams brings his comedy styling to Village Church in Destin at 6 p.m. Feb. 24. Comedian Justin Fennell will join him for the evening. This is a free event with a love offering accepted for The Crossover CUPS Mission in the Dominican Republic. Williams is a 2017 Dove Award recipient and has written for and performed with some of the biggest names in the industry.

Worship Auditions

If you have a desire to share your heart for worship with Shoreline Church, you're invited to audition for their worship team at 2 p.m. Feb. 24. Email Quinn@shorelinechurch.net for more information.

Friday Fish Fry at Corpus Christi

The Knights of Columbus Emerald Coast Council will have a fish fry from 4-7 p.m. March 1 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 307 Beach Drive in Destin. All are invited. Plates include fried fish, cheese grits, french fries, baked beans, coleslaw, desserts, tea and coffee. Take-out is available. Cost is $10 for adults and $4.50 for children. Call 650-3029.

Alpha Course

Immanuel Anglican Church will host a free weekly course Mondays through April 15 at 6:30 p.m. at The Local Market, 950 Gulf Shore Drive in Destin, for all who want to explore the big questions of life. Each evening will begin with a free dinner, a short talk and discussion time in smaller groups. People attend from many different viewpoints, backgrounds and religions. If you are interested in attending, contact Ethan Harrison at ethan.iacdestin@gmail.com. Funds for childcare are available upon request.

Snowbird Bible Study

Grace Lutheran Church will host a Snowbird Bible Study at the church, 4325 Commons Drive West in Destin, at 10 a.m. Wednesdays and continue through March 13. For more information, call 654-1679.

Bible Study

The Faith Assembly Church, 306 S. Geronimo Street in Miramar Beach, will host an ongoing men’s Bible study at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday. Come explore the wisdom of the Bible and join a friendly discussion group. Pastor David Butler will lead.

Family History Fair

The Northwest Florida Family History Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 9 at 339 Lake Drive NW in Fort Walton Beach. Gain new skills and helpful information from knowledgeable and experienced instructors. To register, email your selection of classes to familyhistoryfair1@gmail.com or visit bit.ly/2A5Da2T to complete the registration form. There is no charge and no collections will be taken. For more information, call 420-6470.

Caregiver Support Group

Grace Lutheran Church is sponsoring a Christian support group that offers prayer, networking, education, resources, and Gospel support for anyone in a caregiving role. Bring a friend on the first and third Sundays at noon in the Administrative Conference Room, 4325 Commons Drive in Destin. Call 654-1679 for more information.

The Flying Pig

Need a little pick me up over the mid-week hump? Grab your favorite specialty coffee or spice up your lunch routine with a savory Tex-Mex lunch box. The Flying Pig at Shoreline Church, 140 Palmetto Street in Destin, is now serving breakfast and lunch Sundays through Thursdays. Café hours are 7:30-11 a.m. for breakfast and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch.

Food Pantry

The Anchor Church, 101 First St. SE in Fort Walton Beach, has a food pantry serving the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays. People 18 and over are allowed one visit per month. A valid ID is required.

Radio Show

The live weekly radio show "Life Issues Real Answers," hosted by Rev. Dee Chernicky, Valerie Peterson and Pastor John Skiles, airs from 11-11:30 a.m. Fridays on WPSM on 91.1 FM.

Celebrate Recovery

Overcome hurts, habits and hang-ups every Monday night at the Destin Life Center on Beach Drive. Optional $5 dinner is at 6 p.m.; worship, 6:45 p.m.; share groups, 7:45; and a dessert fellowship at 8:30. Free childcare is available for newborns through fifth grade. Call 837-2021 ext. 26 or email CR@destinumc.org for more information.