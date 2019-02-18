ARIES (Mar 21-Apr. 19): Be mindful that your efforts to achieve your objectives aren't leaving a mess in your wake. Don't allow your enthusiasm to cause you to think you are above the rules.

TAURUS (Apr. 20-May 20): No matter what the source, words of wisdom can be used to adopt a new philosophy that may open new doors for you. A simple act of kindness may hold great value to an isolated individual.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You may stand at an important crossroad, but the choice should be easy if you follow your heart.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Have faith that tensions created by a stalemate will soon subside and allow an amicable solution to be reached. Talk things over as you and a rival may have more in common than you think.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You are more than capable of getting things done on your own but doing so could make others look bad. Make tasks more of a team effort.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't keep acting on a false premise once the truth becomes clear as you'll only be digging a deeper hole for yourself. Others may have a better grasp of a concept than you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22.): Someone may be able to make you think that helping them is a rare pleasure to be enjoyed and if it feels right there's no problem. You may perform better when following someone else's lead.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Limiting your options may make things more difficult for you so make sure that you understand what is available. Follow a loved one's logical and diplomatic example when in a tense situation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't be so quick to turn away work as the rewards may be worth the extra effort. It may be unwise to shake up finances or to purchase a bargain.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Others respect the fact that you speak from the heart and don't try to insult their intelligence with worthless platitudes. Be direct, but diplomatic, when discussing unpleasant issues.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You are a negotiator, but it may be necessary to make some small sacrifice to keep things pleasant. Keep someone's trust by not giving away their family secrets.

PISCES (Feb. 19-Mar. 20): It's all in the attitude as your can-do approach to the tasks that you face makes things happen.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You might be fascinated by puzzles and plots and can easily utilize logic to solve life's problems during the upcoming three to four weeks. You aren't a whiz kid when it comes to negotiating a favorable financial deal, but your creativity is in full bloom. This could be an excellent time to pick up a paintbrush and canvas or escape on an exotic vacation.