DECATUR, Ga. — A worker repairing a semitrailer in Georgia suffered severe burns in an explosion.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue spokesman Dion Bentley tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the explosion occurred Thursday morning at a tractor-trailer repair factory. Bentley says the victim suffered burns from the waist up.

Bentley says people on the scene heard a large boom before the fire. Officials initially said that the fire started after the semitrailer crashed into the building. However, Bentley says investigators later determined that the injuries were suffered while the victim was working on a trailer.

Officials say the fire remains under investigation.