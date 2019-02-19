Approximately 350 beach property owners say they plan to intervene legally to prevent Walton County beaches from becoming public again.

A coalition called Florida Coastal Property Rights, established by owners that include “individuals, associations and condominiums,” issued a news release Monday to announce the number of residents who had requested to be named as defendants in a lawsuit filed Dec. 11 by the county.

“It is not surprising to see hundreds of parcels, owned by thousands of owners, intervening,” FlaCPR President Tammy Alford said in the release. “Many owners wish to preserve their property rights, which will be diminished should Walton County prevail in this lawsuit.”

The county’s lawsuit asks Circuit Court Judge David Green to affirm customary use along its coastline. The county contends it is the public’s right to recreate on all 26 miles of Walton County beach, including those dry sand areas deeded as private property. It claims the county’s coastline has been shared by everyone through time immemorial, and is public by virtue of this customary use.

“If Walton County is successful in affirming customary use on all private beachfront property in the county, the action will remove private property owners’ legal rights to decide who can use their property,” the news release said.

By filing the lawsuit the county is following a path laid out by HB 631, passed last year, that it must travel if it wants to re-establish a customary use ordinance. When the state law went into effect July 1, it impacted Walton County alone by eliminating an ordinance approved by county commissioners in 2016.

Chaos ensued as private property owners sought to prevent trespassing on their stretch of sand and beach goers protested their sudden lack of access. County officials and law enforcement officers were caught up in the fray. HB 631 became a political football in an election year and the debate over it could heat up again as tourist season opens and visitors start flocking to the beaches of South Walton.

A hearing was held Monday at which Green ruled to allow the great majority of those who had thus far requested to join the lawsuit as defendants to do so. It was the first hearing held since the lawsuit was filed.

David Theriaque, the land use attorney representing the county in the legal action, said he did not attempt to oppose any beach owner from intervening in the case — either now or in the future. In a very few instances, however, some motions were delayed until questions could be cleared up, he said.

Green also ruled Monday that condominiums and homeowner associations would be allowed to provide legal representation for their unit owners, the release said. Theriaque had dropped the county’s original opposition to this action.

Theriaque said he was not surprised by the number of owners who had thus far sought to intervene as defendants. Asked what the next step in the progression of the case would be, he answered “more people intervening.”

Prior to filing the customary use lawsuit, Walton County Attorney Sidney Noyes had notified 1,194 beach property owners of the county’s intention to seek a customary use declaration.

Green also gave the county 60 days to try again to reach property owners it had not yet heard from. Those owners will have 45 days after the 60-day notification period to reply, the release said.

“We are going to mail another round of notifications,” Theriaque said.

He said there is no evidence any property owner was missed in the first round of mailings.

FlaCPR was originally created in 2005 as Stop the Beach Renourishment, according to Kent Safriet, an attorney speaking for the coalition.

At that time the property owners were looking to fend off state and local efforts to renourish Walton County beaches. The case was fought all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, where justices sided with the government.