Author's Note: This is the second in a four-part series on wealth and income inequality in America.

"Every man a king ... every man a king ... for you can be a millionaire. But there's something belonging to others ... there's enough for all people to share." — from "Every Man a King," as performed by Huey Long

T. Harry Williams begins his biography of Sen. Huey Long with an apocryphal story. Williams describes Long on the political stump, endearing himself to crowds in Catholic areas with tales of how he hitched up the family horse and buggy to take his grandparents to Mass every Sunday; then, later in the same day, speaking to a predominantly Protestant crowd, Long relates how he hitched up the wagon again to take his Baptist grandparents to worship.

When a political friend commented about Long's family and their religious affiliations, Long scoffed, "Don't be a fool. We didn't even have a horse."

It's a humorous political story. But Long's social programs were serious, and they created a powerful reaction, both for and against his ideas. Long initially offered his "Share The Wealth" proposal in a radio address in February 1934. That year almost half of Americans lived in poverty and the average annual family income was around $1,250 (about $24,000 in today's dollars). The public was listening attentively to Long's ideas. By year's end, the movement boasted 3 million members. A little over a year later, shortly before his assassination, Long's Senate office was receiving 60,000 letters a week.

Long outlined his program's details at the height of the Great Depression, so wealth redistribution proposals were well received by millions of the unemployed and underemployed. Today, new wealth redistribution ideas and tax proposals, the likes of which we haven't seen since Long's era, are being floated by political leaders to address wealth and income inequality.

One major candidate recently proposed a 2 percent tax on U.S. households with a net worth greater than $50 million, with the tax rising to 3 percent for net worth greater than $1 billion. The tax is, of course, directed at the top 0.1 percent of households and it is estimated that it would raise some $2.75 trillion over 10 years. Another proposal suggests a return to a progressive tax rate nearing 70 percent for income over a certain threshold. A third major political figure proposes an additional tax credit for middle income filers.

One thing is certain: attempts at wealth redistribution through new tax requirements aimed at the wealthy are on the political horizon. How we personally feel about these proposals is likely dependent upon where we stand on the financial food chain more than anything else. But here are a couple of questions. Are these wealth redistribution ideas fair? And will these proposals, if passed, actually rectify our wealth and income inequality issues? Finally, if passed, will such proposals unite us or further divide us?

Next week: We consider earned income and capital gains taxes.

Margaret R. McDowell, ChFC, AIF, author of the syndicated economic column "Arbor Outlook," is the founder of Arbor Wealth Management, LLC, (850-608-6121 — www.arborwealth.net), a “fee-only” registered investment advisory firm located near Sandestin.

