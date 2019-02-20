The Emerald Coast Chapter of the American Business Women's Association named Tracy McCreary as the chapter's Woman of the Year.

She has been a member since 2014 and served as the newsletter chair, vice president and is currently the chair.

Tracy is the owner of Southern Star Printing and has been active in the Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce. She has been on several committees and chaired the RPM Committee. She also serves on the board of Fresh Start and the Boys and Girls Club. For more information, visit the website at www.abwa-ecc.org.