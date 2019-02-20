PENSACOLA — A Traverse City, Michigan, man will serve at least 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to traveling to Destin to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.

Ronald Roscoe was arrested last October and learned at that time the girl he had enticed for sex was actually an undercover investigator, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida.

Roscoe, 56, who pleaded guilty to attempted enticement of a minor, travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and traveling with material involving sexual exploitation of minors, could receive a maximum sentence of life in prison.

An undercover investigator began chatting online and identified Roscoe as an individual “interested in exploiting children,” the news release said.

Rosco sent a private message via a social media platform called KIK to the investigator, who was posing as a 12-year-old girl, the release said.

“Over the next month, Roscoe discussed sexual activity with the investigator posing as the girl and the possibility of meeting her in person,” the release said. “During the week of Oct. 15, 2018, Roscoe informed the investigator posing as the girl that he had purchased a plane ticket to fly from Michigan to Florida to engage in sexual contact with her over the weekend.”

After Roscoe booked a hotel room in Destin, federal officers caught up with him at an airport, where he was taken into custody, the release said. He was found carrying a cell phone that contained child pornography, including images of children under the age of 12.

Due to his conviction on a prior sex offense, Roscoe faces a minimum 15-year sentence on the transporting material involving sexual exploitation of minors charge.

Additionally, because he is a registered sex offender, he will receive a minimum 10 years to be served consecutive to that charge, the news release said.

Roscoe could be sentenced to life on the attempted enticement of a minor charge. The travel to engage in sex with a minor charge carries a 60-year maximum sentence and the carrying material involving sexual exploitation of minors a maximum of 40 years, it said.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. May 6 at the Federal Courthouse in Pensacola.