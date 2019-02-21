All area codes are 850 unless noted.

Destin City Hall

All City Council meetings, workshops, executive sessions and CRA Board meetings are held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail. All other board and committee meetings are held at City Hall, 4200 Indian Bayou Trail.

Harbor & Waterways Board, 5 p.m. Feb. 25

Parks & Recreation. 4 p.m. Feb. 26

City Council Workshop, Future Land Use Map & Zoning Map Update, 5 p.m. Feb. 26

City Council, 6 p.m. March 4

Special Magistrate Hearing, 5:30 March 5

Trunk Show at Today’s Boutique

Today’s Boutique will host premiere designer line, Joseph Ribkoff for a Fall’ 19 Preview Trunk Show, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 23 at 4433 Commons Drive E #E103. Shoppers will get an inside look at the Fall 2019 collection and will get the chance to try on any of the sample sizes from this line. Stylists will be pairing this collections’ hottest trends and can assist in finding the perfect fit. Pre-orders for the fall line can be made during this time. The event is free and open to the public. Complimentary champagne and light bites will be served.

AARP Tax Assistance

AARP volunteers will provide free individual federal tax assistance at the Destin Library on Thursdays through the end of March. Assistance is by appointment only between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Call 837-8572 to make an appointment.

Spring Craft Show

The City of Destin’s 13th Annual Spring Craft Show will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 22 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Community Center. There will be more than 70 vendors showing handcrafted jewelry, woodcarvings, paintings, food items and more. Vendor booths are available for $45/residents and $55/non-residents. Space is limited so vendors need to register early. Admission is free to the public.

The Genealogical Society

The Genealogical Society of Okaloosa County will celebrate its birthday at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 23 at the Fort Walton Beach Library, 185 Miracle Strip Parkway.

Annual Home Show

The Building Industry Association of Okaloosa & Walton Counties will hold the 40th Annual Home Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 23 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Emerald Coast Convention Center on Okaloosa Island. This show offers not only new and exciting products, but also informational seminars. Buy tickets at all Eglin Federal branch locations for $2 in advance. Tickets at the door are $5/person with children 12 and under admitted free when accompanied by an adult.

Embroiderers’ Guild

The Sand Dunes Chapter of Embroiderers' Guild of America holds a program meeting Feb. 24 in the Religious Education building, Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1200 Valparaiso Blvd. in Niceville. Call 496-3466.

Spring Fling Charity

The Men of Resurrection presents its 10th annual Spring Fling Charity event at 11:45 a.m. Feb. 24 at Resurrection Catholic Church, 259 Miramar Beach Drive in Miramar Beach. This fun family event includes lunch catered by Carrabbas, live entertainment, live and silent auctions, plus a magician and games for the kids. All net proceeds go to local charities. Last year, $27,000 was raised. Tickets are $12/advance and $15/door. Tickets can be purchased at Resurrection Catholic Church, at the door or call 513-295-4073.

Free tax preparation in Walton County

Free Federal income tax preparation is being offered through April 15 for low to middle-income families and individuals, with special attention to senior citizens. This service is sponsored by the AARP Foundation and the IRS. Taxpayers need to bring last year's tax return, Social Security cards for the taxpayer(s) and all dependents, picture ID, and all tax documents received. Taxpayers who wish to itemize deductions must bring appropriate documents. Find a more detailed list at https://www.aarp.org/money/taxes/info-01-2011/important-tax-documents.html.

Walton County Coastal Branch Library

437 Greenway Trail, Santa Rosa Beach

Monday — 12:30-6 p.m.

Tuesday — 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

850-267-2809

Freeport Library

76 Highway 20W, Freeport

Thursday — 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

850-835-2040

Note: This location requires appointment sign-up in person.

DeFuniak Springs Library

3 Circle Dr., DeFuniak Springs

Thursday — 12-4:30 p.m.

850-892-3624

IMPACT 100 Membership Recruitment

The mission of IMPACT 100 of Northwest Florida, Inc. is to financially support nonprofit organizations in Okaloosa and Walton Counties. Created in 2012, IMPACT 100 of Northwest Florida has awarded $2.2 million in grants to local nonprofit organizations including five $102,800 grants in 2018.

Upcoming membership events include:

Sandestin, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2-3:30 p.m. at Sun Quest Cruise

Niceville, Thursday, March 7, 5:30-7 p.m. at The Boathouse Landing

Fort Walton Beach, Thursday, March 14, 5:30-7 p.m. at The Emerald Coast Science Center

Niceville, Thursday, March 28, 5:30-7 p.m. at 3rd Planet Brewing

Destin, Tuesday, April 9, 5:30-7 p.m. at Dewey Destins on the Harbor

Destin, Tuesday, April 16, 5:30-7 p.m. at Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Seagrove Beach, Tuesday, April 30, 5:30-7 p.m. at Surfing Deer

For additional events and information, visit www.impactnwf.org and select 2019 Membership Events. Events are also posted on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ImpactNWF/

Destin Library Workshops/Presentations

The Destin Library schedule of workshops and presentations will be offered through March. Individual workshops (Tuesday 2 p.m.) or presentations (Monday 10 a.m.) will be held in the David Neal Computer Lab or other locations within the library. Workshops are “hands-on” experiences. Presentations are “informational” only; however, hands-on opportunities to practice skills learned will be available after each session.

Offerings are open to individuals having a valid library card membership in the Okaloosa County Library Cooperative and will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Call the Library at 837-8572 to register for workshops and presentations. The Web Literacy presentations are a series, and it is recommended that participants register for all of the sessions.

Web literacy presentations at 10 a.m. include:

Feb. 25: Search Party

March 11: Web Detective

March 25: Design on the Web

Technology basics workshops at 2 p.m.include:

Feb. 26: Photography with Mobile Devices

March 12: Reviewing Your Personal Credit Online

March 26: Introduction to the World of Google

TDC

Tourist Development Council will meet at 9 a.m. Feb. 26 at the Emerald Coast Convention Center on Okaloosa Island.

Lunch & Learn

Foundations Medical Center, 4467 Commons Drive West, presents Is Your Food a Friend or Foe? Lunch & Learn at noon Feb. 27. Gain an understanding of the different reactions our bodies can have to certain foods during the free presentation. Lunch will be provided by Everkrisp and attendees can enter to win door prizes. RSVP to stacy@foundationsmedicalcenter.com by Feb. 26.

World’s Greatest Baby Shower

Okaloosa and Walton County pregnant women and their families as well as new parents who have had a baby within the last three months are invited to to the World's Greatest Baby Shower from 5:30-8 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Emerald Coast Convention Center on Okaloosa Island, There will be up to 50 exhibitors with information on various topics such as parenting, prenatal health, new baby care, community resources and more.

Health Seminar

Sacred Heart Rehabilitative Services hosts a new Bodies-in-Motion free health seminar, “Running Injuries and Prevention,” at 4 p.m. March 1 at Sacred Heart at The Market Shops, 9375 Emerald Coast Parkway W, Unit 1, in Miramar Beach. To register visit healthcare.ascension.org/Events or call 278-3600.

MUG

The Mac Users Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. March 4 in the NWFSC Student Services Center, Rooms 308/9. “Scanning documents/business cards for editing and saving with you iPhone and iPad” will be presented by Eddie Branch. Call 240-3146.

Family History Fair

The Second Annual Northwest Florida Family History Fair will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 9 at the Fort Walton Beach Stake Center, 339 Lake Drive. A wide variety of programs will be available. Lunch will be "on your own" from 12-1 p.m. Early registration is encouraged to ensure the classes you choose will be available. Register at familyhistoryfair1@gmail.com

Parkinson’s Caregiver Support Group

The Parkinson’s caregiver support group, hosted by Somerby Senior Living and Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast, will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. March 12 at Somerby Senior Living, 164 West Hewett Road in Santa Rosa Beach. Call 660-6037.

ACT/SAT Workshops

A workshop to assist students in Okaloosa County high schools who will take the April 13 ACT and May 4 SAT will be held from 2-5 p.m. April 1-2 and 8-9 in the Media Center at Fort Walton Beach High School and 2-5 p.m. April 3-4 and 10-11 in the Media Center at Niceville High School. All materials, snacks and drinks are furnished. Students need to bring calculators. Registration deadline is March 14. For information, contact Alice Hart at 615-585-2401, email Amhart1966@aol.com or contact your high school guidance department.

CIC Golf Tournament

The 13th Annual Children In Crisis Charity Golf Tournament will be held March 15 at the Fort Walton Beach Golf Course on Lewis Turner. The day will begin with an 11 a.m. check-in/lunch and shot-gun start at noon. The tournament is to raise critical funds to help feed, clothe and care for the kids living at the Children’s Neighborhood. Participants will enjoy lunch prior to play, refreshments from drink and food stops on the course and a spread of heavy hors d’oeuvres and wine tasting at the awards ceremony immediately after golf. Call 864-4242 to enter a team or for more information.

Spring Break Camp

Spring into Fun Camp is for youth between the ages of 5 and 12 and will run the week of March 18-22. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $70/residents and $80/non-residents; daily rates are $20/residents and $30/non-residents. There will be water days, a park day (weather permitting), games, crafts, and activities each of the five days. Camp runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with lunch at 11:30 a.m. Lunch and snacks provided. To sign up email Recreation@cityofdestin.com or call 654-5184.

Ride to Fight Suicide

Bikers will be riding in the Emerald Coast Right to Fight Suicide hosted by the Florida Panhandle Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention with the ride going kick stands up at 10:30 a.m. April 13. The ride will begin at Emerald Coast Harley-Davidson and go throughout the Fort Walton Beach and Niceville area with stops at Hurricane Grill & Wings in Niceville, AJ's On The Bayou, KC's Sandbar and Grille, and ends at Infidels Clubhouse in Fort Walton. In-person registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. Registration is $20/driver and $10/passenger. To register visit AFSP.donordrive.com/event/ECRide

Biophilia Benefit Golf Classic

​Biophilia’s first golf tournament will be held May 5 at Kelly Plantation Golf Course in Destin, beginning with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Players will play a round of golf, have heavy hors d'oeuvres, participate in a live auction, and interact with some live animals. To register or learn more, visit eowilsoncenter.org.

Seniors of Destin

The Seniors of Destin meet the fourth Friday of the month for a covered dish and to celebrate all birthdays for the month. The program is sponsored by the city of Destin and Gentiva Home Health. Each month has a featured guest speaker that pertains to senior living. Call 685-5310.

Code Club

Learn about Android app design using MIT’s Scratch language at The Destin Library’s Code Club for middle schoolers at 4:30 p.m. Fridays. For more information or to sign up call 837-8572 or message Library on Facebook.

Tai Chi Class

The Destin Library will offer one-hour Tai Chi classes with Barbara Rezmer, a certified Tai Chi for Health instructor, on Monday mornings at 9 a.m. The cost is $5/session. Enrollment is limited to 12 participants with registrations (on a first-come first-served basis) accepted by phone or in person. Call 837-8572.

Caregiver Support Group

Covenant Alzheimer’s Care support group for those caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or a dementia-related illness is held at 5:30 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at Brookdale Fort Walton Beach, 233 Carmel Ave. Call 864-4600.

Kiwanis Club of Destin

The Kiwanis Club of Destin meets at 8 a.m. the 1st and 3rd Thursday in the Coffee Café at the Village Baptist Church, 191 Matthew Blvd. in Destin. Visitors welcome.

Destin Rotary

The Destin Rotary meets at 7:15 a.m. every Tuesday at Rutherford’s 465. Visit www.facebook.com/pages/Rotary-Club-of-Destin/241220675890226.

Flotilla 1-4 USCG Auxiliary

Flotilla 1-4 USCG Auxiliary meets at 8 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month at Coast Guard Station Destin on Okaloosa Island. Anyone wishing to become a member is welcome to attend. Prior military duty is not required. Call 865-9130

Bereavement Support Group

Share and learn more about the grief journey you are enduring with an Emerald Coast Hospice bereavement group at 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Destin Library. Groups are free and ongoing.

Grand Boulevard Farmers’ Market

The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in Grand Park in Miramar Beach between Cantina Laredo and Tommy Bahama’s. Vendors will offer locally sourced food-based items including produce, eggs, milk, butter, grass-fed beef, chicken, lamb and pork, honey, pickled vegetables and gourmet jams.

30A Farmers’ Market

This community event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays in Town Center in Rosemary Beach features fresh vegetables, fruits, eggs, honey, cheese and more. Market is held on Sundays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Seaside Farmers Market

Get your pick of fresh produce, baked goods, dairy products, native plants and other unique offerings Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Amphitheatre behind Raw & Juicy. Enjoy special cooking demos and activities.

Destin Life Center

Recreation and fitness activities at Destin Life Center at Destin United Methodist Church, 200 Beach Drive, are from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday visit the Soul Café for lunch. Call ahead for dine in or pick up. For information, call the DLC at 837-2021. Only recreation right now is Pickle Ball. Please call the Connection Desk for the current calendar at 837-2021.

Destin Community Center

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.comfor information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

‒ Aerobics: Classes from 9-10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays beginning Dec. 3. Bring water and a towel. Cost is $3 per session.

‒ Capoeria: Class in the Brazilian martial art that combines the elements of dance, acrobatics and music will be held Wednesdays at 7 p.m. for all ages.

‒ Chair Yoga: Classes from 10-11 a.m. Thursdays. Fee is $4/class and is open to everyone.

‒ Dance Exercise: Class will be held from 7-8 p.m. every Monday and Thursday for men and women of all ages and incorporates modern dance styles, yoga, and Tai Chi movements. Fee is $3/session non-residents and $2/session residents.

‒ Destin Senior Chair Exercise 50+ years: Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10-10:45 a.m. consists of performing light exercises to help improve balance, flexibility, strength, and circulation. Free/residents.

‒ Destin Senior Membership: Join the Destin Seniors to enjoy multiple festivities including the senior lunch bunch, potluck, casino trips, cruises, bingo, chair exercise, knitting, scrabble, and Mexican dominoes. Members must be a Destin resident.

‒ Game Room: Open to children age 10 and older from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays.

• Gentle Yoga: A class will be held Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. This class is recommended for beginner exercisers and/or active older adults. Bring a mat and towel.

• Line Dancing: Class will be held Thursdays with beginner lessons at 12:30 p.m. Open dance is 1:15-1:45 p.m. Intermediate lessons are at 1:45 p.m. Class us $6.

• Dodgeball: Open Dodgeball will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Feb. 12 for children ages 8 to 14. Fee is $3/non-residents and $2/residents per session. A waiver will be required for your child.

• Pickleball: Play from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays; 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays;and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays. Fee is $3/non-residents and $2/residents. Racquets and balls are available, bring gym shoes.

‒ Senior Book Club: The Destin Senior Members meet at 10 a.m. the 2nd Wednesday of the month at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave.

‒ Senior Drop-In Hours: The Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive, offers senior drop-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday for Seniors (50 years and older) to meet and enjoy each other’s company, participate in games such as Mexican Train Dominoes, Scrabble, cards, etc.

‒ Senior Knitting: Sessions and lessons for beginners and all skill levels from 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive. No registration required.

‒ Senior Walking Club: The Destin Senior Members walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium from 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday. All of the miles that you walk will be added to the “team map” as we travel from one region to the next.

‒ Table Tennis: Play from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Paddles and balls provided. Fee is $2/resident and $3/non-resident.

‒ Zumba Gold: Classes from 11 a.m. to noon every Thursday. Fee is $6/session.

• Zumba Gold Toning: Classes, a full body workout combining light weight strength conditioning with spicy rhythms will be held on Mondays from 11 a.m. to noon. Fee is $6/session.

Betterment Alliance

The Main Street Betterment Alliance meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the American Legion, 311 Main Street. Call 837-3818.

Destin Business Builders

Destin Business Builders Networking group meets from 7:15-8:45 a.m. every Wednesday at the Destin United Methodist Life Center. Call 651-1300 ext. 13.

Food Buying Club

A small group interested in eating healthy and purchasing smart meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 125 Scottsdale Court in Mary Esther. On the second Tuesday, the group meets at Fountain Square in downtown Fort Walton Beach for the Growing Local film series. Call 863-4040.