Food for Thought wants you to join the Brown Bag Lunch Club and feed a child for a year for only $10 per month.

Many people spend between $10-15 on eating lunch out each and every day. What would happen if just one day per month we decided instead to bring our lunch from home and donate that $10 toward feeding hungry children in our community?

The Brown Bag Lunch Club is a Food for Thought initiative that invites the community to be more thoughtful in its lunchtime choices and to make the selfless decision to make a monthly donation of $10 to support the Food for Thought program.

For only $10 a month, you can provide two backpacks per month, 24 backpacks per year — feeding a hungry child that would otherwise be without that much-needed nourishment. All you have to do is sign up to donate $10/month. Even more, Food for Thought asks you to challenge your friends to join the Brown Bag Lunch Club, giving up one lunch out per month to donate to the cause.

Want to accept the invitation to the club? Sign up at fftfl.org/. Want to invite your friends? Post a picture on Facebook showing your "brown bag lunch" and tag a few friends to invite to join this worthy campaign.