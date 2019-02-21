DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — A Walton County man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday in connection with a confrontation over a puppy last year, according to State Attorney Bill Eddins' office.

A jury had found Willie Clyde Bryant Jr. guilty Jan. 17 after he was charged with several felonies following an incident that occurred last July at a house off Patch Road in the New Harmony community.

According to a press release from the State Attorney's Office, two men went to Bryant’s home to collect money for a puppy Bryant and his girlfriend had purchased from them. After stopping at a friend's home next door, one of the men walked to Bryant's house. Bryant became belligerent and told him to just take the dog. The man returned to his friend's home with the dog.

A few minutes later, Bryant walked next door, pulled out what appeared to be a silver revolver and pointed it at both men, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office. They ran to their truck, fled down the road and called law enforcement.

Bryant was combative when deputies arrived and was placed in a patrol vehicle, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies later found a bag containing methamphetamines and cocaine lying on the seat of the vehicle. Deputies also searched of his home and found two BB guns. Both guns resembled handguns, and one matched the description of the weapon seen by the victims, the release said.

Bryant was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamines and resisting an officer without violence.