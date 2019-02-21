PANAMA CITY BEACH — Once the headquarters for Spring Break in Panama City Beach, Club La Vela announced Thursday it will be closed for the 2019 Spring Break holiday due to damage from Hurricane Michael.

“Hurricane Michael which devastated thousands of businesses and homes in the Panama City area has also caused severe damage to Club La Vela preventing a reopening in time for Spring Break,” a post on the superclub’s Facebook page stated.

The club was also damaged by a small fire earlier this month. According to the post, the closure is temporary and management intends to reopen the club, though no date has been set.

La Vela, dubbed the largest nightclub in the USA, is one of the iconic Spring Break locations in Panama City Beach, gaining worldwide fame as networks like MTV broadcast from the club during Spring Break. The club regularly hosts a series of concerts during Spring Break, attracting well-known artists generally in the R&B, rap and Hip-Hop scenes.