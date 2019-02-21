The Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School boys’ basketball team fell to Franklin County last Friday in the District 4-1A title game, but reached the Region 2-1A playoffs with its runner-up finish.

The Tiger Sharks (13-12) will visit Chipley tonight in a region semifinal. Tip-off is 8 p.m. ET.

The winner will face the winner of Baker at Franklin County Tuesday for the region title.

“It has been a tough season and the kids have fought hard and battled every game,” said Coach Sandy Quinn, Jr. “We lost a key player early in the season and now he has returned for the playoffs. I feel good about the playoffs.”

“I told my seniors that its time for them to take their game to the next level. I explained to all my underclassman that they will play a vital role in us trying to win the next few games.

“I feel great about this team. We have had a lot of adversity but that didn’t stop the kids for working hard and playing hard.”

The Tiger Sharks reached the district title game with a 61-48 semifinal win over host Wewahitchka.

Jan Lowe led all scorers with 20 points and Isaiah Wright added 14 points for Port St. Joe.