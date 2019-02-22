After the success of the 2018 Destin Chamber Mega Door Prize Giveaway, the promotion returns with more prizes and greater value. From multi-media advertising to golf, vacation stays, a gas grill, and more, eight packages are available with values ranging from $500 to $2,562.

For every chamber breakfast, lunch or after hours event a Destin Chamber member attends from February through December, he or she will receive one entry to win one of these mega prizes:

Four rounds of golf at Emerald Bay – Value $500

$250 Destin Commons gift card; free classes, duffle bag and more from Orangetheory Fitness; and a swag bag with wine and four main season tickets from Sinfonia Gulf Coast – Value $700

Cox Media Multi-Screen Creative Services Package, including :15 and :30 video ads along with mobile, display and social media ads – Value $1,290

Two-night stay from Salt Water Vacations and $500 dinner excursion with wine for six at Bonefish Grill – Value $1,300

Two-night stay and beach bag from ResortQuest by Wyndham Vacation Rentals and $250 Aegean Restaurant gift certificate – Value $1,450

2018 M-2 E-Bike from Ecco Motors – Value $1,474

Radio advertising on 102.1 The Wave, 103.1 The Blaze, Highway 98 Country and Q92 Hit Music Now from Community Broadcasters – Value $1,500

Natural gas or propane grill from Okaloosa Gas – Value $2,562

The new promotion was announced during the chamber’s Feb. 8 Business Before Hours Sponsored by Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. These mega door prizes will be awarded during the January 2020 Business Before Hours, and you must be present to win.

To learn more information about chamber events or membership, please visit DestinChamber.com or call 850-837-6241.