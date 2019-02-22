Last year, visitors and residents of Destin expressed their frustrations about how difficult it was to contact code enforcement.

This year, code compliance officers will be available to the public 24/7.

On Jan. 23, the Code Compliance department unveiled their after-hours number to “protect the public’s well-being and enhance the quality of life by enforcing the city’s health, safety, zoning and sanitation codes,” according to a press release.

“This is another avenue for citizens to contact us so we may address concerns in a timely manner,” said Code Compliance Manager Joey Forgione in the release. “Our goal is to strengthen our community outreach and gain voluntary compliance through education of our city ordinances.”

The after-hours number, along with the department’s email, is plastered on the officer’s vehicles and the four-wheeler and Viking ATV used to patrol the beach during peak seasons.

Forgione said there won't be any deputies on duty after-hours, but the call will go to him and will be responded to in a timely manner.

According to the release, code officers responded to 985 cases and issued 1,191 registrations in 2018. Since revealing the after-hour number, Destin Information Manger Catherine Card said they have received a handful of calls but they believe they will receive the highest volume of calls in the March-August timeframe.

To report a concern Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., call 850-654-1119 or email code@cityofdestin.com. For an after-hours issue, call 850-279-6658.