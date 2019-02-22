New Orleans Pelicans (26-33, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (38-20, third in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Davis leads New Orleans into a matchup against Indiana. He currently ranks fourth in the NBA scoring 28.1 points per game.

The Pacers have gone 22-8 at home at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana leads the league giving up just 102.9 points per game and holding opponents to 44.6 percent shooting.

The Pelicans have gone 9-22 away from home. New Orleans is fourth in the Western Conference with 36 defensive rebounds per game, led by Davis averaging 9.7. The Pacers defeated the Pelicans 109-107 in their last meeting on Feb. 4. Darren Collison led Indiana with 22 points and Jahlil Okafor paced New Orleans scoring 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bojan Bogdanovic ranks second on the Pacers averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers and averages 16.8 points while shooting 42.6 percent from beyond the arc. Collison has scored 13.8 points and added three rebounds while shooting 49.4 percent over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Jrue Holiday leads the Pelicans with 7.9 assists and scores 21.1 points. Kenrich Williams is shooting 52.4 percent and has averaged 10.3 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 110.5 points, 47.7 rebounds, 26.6 assists, six steals and six blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

Pacers: 6-4, averaging 104.6 points, 41.3 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.3 points on 45.0 percent shooting.

Pacers Injuries: Myles Turner: day to day (hip), Tyreke Evans: day to day (ankle), Victor Oladipo: out for season (ruptured right quadricep tendon).

Pelicans Injuries: Trevon Bluiett: out (thumb), Darius Miller: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.