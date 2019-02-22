A graduating senior of South Walton High School, Greg Garrett, has been named one of about 4,500 candidates for the 2019 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

Greg serves as president of the SWHS Student Government Association, is a National Advanced Placement Scholar and a 2018 Sunshine State Scholar.

He hopes to attend the University of Florida.

In other SWHS news, student Jessie Miller completed her Digital Information Technology certification.

The Chinese and culinary classes joined forces during Chinese New Year, when they learned about traditional foods shared during the celebration. They filled, folded and cooked traditional Chinese dumplings, which they also ate.

---

The Fort Walton Beach High School robotics club competed earlier this winter at the AeroCoast League regional, with the school’s Lil Red Wagoneers making it to the semifinal competition after forming an alliance with the Crestview Digital Dogs.

The alliance took fourth out of 13 competitive teams.

The FWBHS team also won the Think Award, presented for ideas, season, its engineering notebook and the team interview.

Journey Washingtonhigh earned a Dean’s List semifinalist and will represent the region at the state competition.

Team members include Journey Washingtonhigh, Conrad Wyrick, Naiyar Shaman, Wesley Grannan, Jenna Lambeth and Angelo Bumphus.

In competitive cheer news, the Viking team placed second during the Florida High School Athletic Association state, small non-tumbling division.

Team members include Capt. Kristain Murray, Tyricha Davis, Morgan Duplechain, Leea Kanny, Amy Syverson, Britain Mason and Brody Miller. Kristal Duval coaches with assistant Rebekah Harrison.

“We competed against 11 teams in semifinals and had to place in the top three teams to advance to finals,” Duval said.

---

The Choctaw Bay Music Club offers scholarships for graduating seniors in Okaloosa, Walton and Santa Rosa counties. Applicants must plan to major in music at the college level.

The club also offers summer music camp financial assistance to middle and high school student.

The application deadline is April 1, with information available at www.choctawbaymusicclub.org.

