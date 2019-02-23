OKALOOSA ISLAND — The Healthy Start Coalition of Okaloosa and Walton Counties will host The World’s Greatest Baby Shower from 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at the Emerald Coast Convention Center.

There will be more than 50 informative exhibits highlighting topics such as parenting, prenatal health, new baby care and community resources. There will also be numerous prizes, guest bags and light refreshments. Admission is free and no pre-registration is required for guests.

The Emerald Coast Convention Center is located at 1250 Miracle Strip Parkway S.E. on Okaloosa Island. For more information visit www.healthystartokawalton.org or call (850) 833-9284.

The Healthy Start Community Coalition of Okaloosa and Walton Counties is part of a state-wide system of coalitions, empowered on the local level, to provide services to pregnant women and their babies, based on the need and the resources of the community. The Healthy Start Coalition is a consortium of local care providers, businesses and consumers with a singular goal of healthy babies born to healthy mothers.