Brandenburg Custom Remodeling LLC

Recently, Ryan Brandenburg and his wife, Shiri, decided to relocate from Jacksonville to be closer to their relatives in Niceville.

Brandenburg saw the move as an opportunity to work for himself rather than others.

“It’s just a one-man show for now,” he said of Brandenburg Custom Remodeling, which launched on Jan. 1.

With several years in the construction industry, Brandenburg has done everything from swinging a hammer to serving as a project manager for a design-build contracting firm. Now, he works for his clients so they can improve their homes or businesses.

Brandenburg Custom Remodeling handles kitchens and baths, property sale preparations, barn-style doors, painting and general handyman tasks.

“My passion would be custom built-ins or furniture,” he said, adding that he often looks at a photo and replicates the designs. “I spent quite a bit of time in my youth with my dad in his shop, seeing him build furniture.”

He also adds that “none of my aspirations and success would be possible if it weren’t for my strong and supportive wife.”

LOCATION: your home or business

CONTACT HOURS: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays

TELEPHONE OR TEXT: 904-528-6858

EMAIL: BrandenburgCR@gmail.com

BONUS: licensed and insured

---

Certified Automotive Repair And Service

When Josh Woodhams and Eric Holovack opened their Destin-based auto repair service, they operated in a small shop. That didn’t last long.

“We’ve been open for going on five years, not quite there yet,” Woodhams said. “We opened on Mountain Drive, and about two and a half years ago moved to Airport Road.

Recently, they expanded their space.

“We have eight bays now,” Woodhams said.

C.A.R.S. offers a variety of automotive repair: brakes, suspension, diagnostics, tires and more.

“We put engines in. We put transmissions in,” Woodhams said. “There’s not much we don’t do.

“We don’t do bodywork,” he added.

Upon his Niceville High School graduation, Woodhams entered the NASCAR Technical Institute. His mechanical repair career took off, but he wanted to return home to open a shop.

Holovack brings more than 20 years of experience to C.A.R.S., adding to the shop’s success.

C.A.R.S. maintains both a website and a Facebook page, but Woodhams said the effort at social media is minimal.

“I’m old fashioned,” Woodhams said. “I like people to give me a phone call.”

LOCATION: 818 Airport Road, Destin

HOURS: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays through Fridays; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays

TELEPHONE: 687-2698

WEBSITE: www.carsnwfl.com

FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/carsnwfl