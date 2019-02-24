BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. - Fifth-ranked Stillman College punched its ticket to the NAIA Division I Men's Basketball National Tournament on Saturday with a 94-66 win at Blue Mountain College.

The win clinched a share of the Southern States Athletic Conference regular season championship and the No. 1 seed in next week's SSAC Tournament to earn one of the conference's two automatic bids to the national tournament.

The Tigers share the regular season title with William Carey. Both teams finished 18-4 in SSAC play. Stillman got the nod as the tournament’s top seed because of its sweep against No. 6 seed Faulkner which decided the tiebreaker.

Stillman (26-4, 18-4) will open its play in the SSAC tournament on Thursday at 2:15 p.m. at Multiplex at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. The Tigers will meet the winner of Wednesday's game between No. 8 Martin Methodist College and No. 9 University of Mobile.

Leading Saturday’s win was Prince McDaniel who scored 28 points. Giovanni Bray scored 18 and Anthony Bell 12 points. Londell King led with 15 rebounds. Tamarco McDuffie had 12 rebounds.

Lady Tigers win regular-season finale

BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. - Four Stillman College players scored in double figures Saturday afternoon en route to a 63-53 road victory at Blue Mountain College in the Tigers regular-season finale. Stillman completes its Southern States Athletic Conference regular season in sixth place with a 10-10 record.

The Tigers return to action Thursday as the No. 6 seed in the SSAC Tournament. Stillman will play third-seeded Martin Methodist College at 9 a.m. at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.

Morgan Collins led Stillman’s win at Blue Mountain College with 15 points. Kiazha Ginwright scored 12, Michaia Fluellen 11 and O'Nesha Hunt 10. Fluellen led all players with 14 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season.