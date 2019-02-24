LIVINGSTON – Valdosta State (22-5, 15-4 GSC) snapped the No. 24-ranked University of West Alabama men’s basketball 11-game winning streak on Saturday, defeating the Tigers, 67-54, Saturday night in Gulf South Conference action at UWA.

Scoring leaders for UWA in the loss were Charles Tripp with 17 points, Josh Fleming with 14 and LaJuan Hardy with 12.

UWA (20-6, 15-4) will play its final regular-season game on the road on Thursday at Mississippi College.

UWA women’s basketball

Valdosta State drops Tigers

LIVINGSTON – In Gulf South Conference women’s basketball on Saturday, Valdosta State won at the University of West Alabama, 62-52. The loss drops UWA to 11-16 overall and 8-11 in GSC play. Valdosta State improved to 18-8 overall and 12-6 in league play. UWA will need to win at Mississippi College on Thursday to secure a spot in the GSC tournament.