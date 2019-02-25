DESTIN — A vehicle collision and rollover affected Monday morning traffic on U.S. 98 near Regatta Bay Golf Course.

Around 10:30 a.m., a Honda sedan and a Nissan SUV collided in the eastbound lanes of Emerald Coast Parkway, causing the SUV to roll and come to a stop on its roof.

The crash left the occupants of the SUV temporarily trapped inside the vehicle. The Destin Fire Department responded, but by the time they arrived, the occupants had found a way out of the vehicle.

"It looked really bad, but it wasn't bad," said Destin Battalion Chief Mark Hutchinson. "There were very minor injuries."