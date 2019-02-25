CRESTVIEW — Following a contentious day in the courtroom, the prosecution in the murder trial of David Russell Holbrook rested its case late Monday afternoon.

Holbrook is charged with the Jan. 6, 2006 killing of Melissa Howard, a single mother of three who was beaten and fatally stabbed in her Crestview home.

Circuit Court Judge Michael Flowers halted the proceedings Monday morning and ordered lawyers on both sides of the case to meet him in his chambers. He acted after learning that defense attorney Scott Warrick had attempted to introduce documents he contended to be new evidence into the case.

Prosecuting attorney Clifton Drake objected to the mid-trial attempt to bring in new evidence and pointed out to the judge that one item, which Warrick claimed as a text message, was actually an item that had been cut and pasted together.

“Does the word false come to your mind?” Flowers asked Drake, speaking of the evidence. “That’s what comes to my mind.”

Flowers called Warrick’s actions “blatant dishonesty” and told the attorney he was doing his client, Holbrook, an injustice with his representation.

“This is as bad as I’ve seen in 33 years” of practicing law, Flowers said in open court. Then he ordered the lawyers from both sides to meet him in chambers.

“Tell the jurors it will be a little while,” Flowers said as he left the courtroom.

Drake, who has been calling witnesses since last Tuesday, wrapped up his case Monday by calling Florida Department of Law Enforcement agent Meagan Palumbo to the stand.

Palumbo brought with her tapes secured by tapping the phones of Holbrook and his brother Michael Holbrook. Court documents shows that criminal investigators believe Michael Holbrook had somehow aided his brother in killing Howard.

On the tapes the two brothers can be heard discussing the case and the various theories law enforcement officers have been advancing to Michael Holbrook.

“They’re so far off on everything,” one brother can be heard saying to the other.

In the several taped conversations, the brothers talk about different variations of the stories they’d told investigating officers and share theories about the way the investigation is going.

One particular item discussed at length was a visit David Holbrook admitted making to Howard’s home two days before she was killed.

"Why would I go see her two days before I killed her? If I was going to do that,” David Holbrook said at one point in a conversation.

Michael Holbrook, who David Holbrook told investigators had accompanied him to Howard’s house, steadfastly denied in several conversations ever having been to the Howard home.

Also introduced into evidence Monday were text-messaged conversations between David Holbrook and a former close friend, Robert Davis. In one text Holbrook complained about the FDLE, Crestview police and Alabama state troopers showing up with a warrant to collect DNA from Holbrook, who was living in Alabama at the time.

“They showed up at the house with a search warrant for saliva, DNA samples on graduation day … house full of people,” he complained.

The DNA sample in question was matched to DNA found at the scene of the Howard killing and gave prosecutors evidence in 2016 that helped them make an arrest in the then 10-year-old case.

The trial resumes Tuesday.