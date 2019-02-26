1. Mardi Gras Masquerade

Laissez les bons temps rouler at Destin Commons from 6-8 p.m. March 1 during the ninth annual Mardi Gras Masquerade. Enjoy the festive parade, live music, face painting, and photo booth.

2. Mardi Gras Parade

Let the Good Times Roll with floats, costumes, beads, street performers, and live music as the parade rolls through the Destin Harbor Boardwalk at 2 p.m. March 2. Lively cajun/zydeco tunes of Fais Do Do can be heard on the main stage. Donations accepted.

3. Fat Tuesday & Pets Costume Contest

Revel in fun at this Fat Tuesday Celebration beginning at 5 p.m. March 5 at HarborWalk Village with free red beans & rice. Parade rolls at 6 p.m. complete with authentic Mardi Gras floats. Enter your festively dressed pup in the Pet Costume Contest at 6:30 p.m. Contest entry is $10 or donation of a bag of dry dog food.