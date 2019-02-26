To list your event, email pgriffin@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks prior to event.

StoryTeller Series

Emerald Coast Theatre Company offers the StoryTeller series with “The Iliad,” adapted by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare and featuring actor/teacher Allen Walker of Panama City, in a retelling of Homer’s classic story of the Trojan war and the clashing of its two greatest warriors, Achilles and Hector, at 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at ECTC’s performance space, 560 Grand Boulevard (upstairs) in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in Miramar Beach. Arrive early (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) to browse artwork by local artists showcased in the ECTC Lobby Gallery. Tickets are $25/event. Purchase tickets at emeraldcoastheatre.org/tickets or call 684-0323.

Snowbird Movie Matinee

Enjoy the movie "First Man" as the Destin Library hosts a Snowbird Movie Matinee at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 27. Admission is free with first-come, first-served seating. Last movie of the season.

Discover the Niña and Pinta

The Niña and Pinta, replicas of Columbus’ ships, will be docked at Baytowne Marina, 9300 US Hwy. 98 W in Miramar Beach, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 27 through March 4. The public is invited to visit the ships for a walk-aboard, self-guided tour. Admission is $8.50/adults, $7.50/seniors, and $6.50/students 5 through 16. Four and under are free. No reservations necessary. For more information, visit www.ninapinta.org.

BGCEC Annual Dinner

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast will hold its Annual Dinner from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 28 at The Henderson Beach & Spa Resort in Destin. Complete with a sit-down dinner and awards program, the evening recognizes key volunteers, community leaders, donors, staff and Club members. Tickets are $50 and include dinner and a cocktail. All ticket sales and sponsorships benefit the BGCEC. Purchase tickets at www.emeraldcoastbgc.org.

Sip and Paint

The Arts and Design Society offers a Sip and Paint Class with Pat Z. Roberts from 7-9 p.m. Feb. 28 at 17 First Street, SE, in Fort Walton Beach. Cost is $35/members and $40/non-members. All supplies are included. The theme of this session is “Sunset Sail,” depicting a colorful seascape. Students may bring their beverage of choice to enjoy. To sign up, visit www.artsdesignsociety.org, or call 244-1271.

Bernstein, Broadway & Beyond

To continue the worldwide celebrations of the Leonard Bernstein centennial in 2018, Sinfonia Gulf Coast teams up with Broadway star and recording artist Morgan James, star of the concert stage, screen and Broadway, Nicholas Rodriguez, and Bernstein’s oldest daughter, Jamie, to feature the best of Bernstein’s timeless concert and Broadway masterpieces including “West Side Story,” “On the Town,” and “Candide.” Bernstein’s oldest daughter, Jamie, will serve as host for the evening. The event will be held from 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 2 at Village Baptist Church, 101 Matthew Blvd. in Destin. Tickets range from $29.50-$55.00/person and may be purchased at sinfoniagulfcoast.org. Mardi Gras Parade

Let the Good Times Roll with floats, costumes, beads, street performers, and live music as the parade rolls through the Destin Harbor Boardwalk at 2 p.m. March 2. Donations accepted.

The Kilted Man

The Friends Guild of the Destin Library will host a free performance by Matthew Gurnsey (AKA “The Kilted Man,” www.thekiltedman.com) at 2 p.m. March 5 the Destin Library.

Fat Tuesday & Pets Costume Contest

Enjoy free red beans and rice at A.J.’s at 1 p.m. and join in the Third Annual Pets Costume Contest at 6 p.m. March 5 where you can show off your pets decked out in purple, green and gold on the main stage at HarborWalk Village. Prizes awarded. Cost is $10 donation to participate.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy a free concert under the stars with Chris Alvarado at 7 p.m. March 6 in the Events Plaza in Baytowne Wharf.

March 13: Bay Bridge Band

March 20: Boukou Groove

March 27: Forrest Williams Band

April 3: The Emerald Coast Blues Brothers

April 10: Rumors

April 17: Boogie Fever/Big 80's

April 24: American Floyd

May 1: Casey Kearney

May 8: The Modern Eldorados

May 15: Forrest Williams Band

May 22: Lauren Saint Jane

May 29: Chris Alvarado

June 5: The Blenders

June 12: Gold & Motion

June 19: Stephen Simmons

June 26: Boukou Groove

Gumbo Throwdown

LPL Financial located at First City Bank will host the Eighth Annual Gumbo Throwdown from 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 7 at the bank’s Fort Walton Beach location. All proceeds will benefit Fresh Start, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to helping families achieve long-term self-sufficiency through a nine-month residential educational program. The evening is filled with endless tastes of gumbo created by various local restaurants. Tickets are $10/advance and $15/door, which includes unlimited tastes of gumbo, wine, beer, as well as beignets provided by Good Things Donuts. Dance to the sounds of Hurricane Donny & Marshall Jones, and participate in various raffles and giveaways throughout the evening. Purchase tickets at www.firstcitybank.com.

Window Art

The Arts and Design Society presents the pottery and mosaics of Charlotte Snyder during the month of March in their studio windows in Fort Walton Beach. Window art is available for viewing 24/7, office and gallery hours are 12-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday at 17 First Street, SE.

ECTC ‘Bad Dates’

Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents “Bad Dates” starring Jennifer Steele March 7-10.. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at ECTC’s performance space, 560 Grand Boulevard (upstairs) in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in Miramar Beach. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. to allow time for browsing the artwork by local artists in the Lobby Gallery. Tickets are $35/adults and $32/seniors (55 years old and up), students, and military. Purchase tickets at emerald-coastheatre.org/tickets or call 684-0323.

‒ March 28-April 7: “Around the World in 80 Days”

Kick-Off Party

The fun begins at 7 p.m. March 8 at the Tapas & Tequila Kick-Off Party with Garden & Gun Magazine, featuring Nashville band Humming House. Hosted on the Captain’s Deck of the Emerald Grande, enjoy an evening of small plates and signature tequila beverages, mixologist demonstrations and more. Purchase tickets at www.eventliveus.com/purchase/event/999007.

ECCAC Gala and Golf

Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center's 20th annual Kieran May Memorial Gala & Golf weekend begins at 6 p.m. March 9 at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa. The Golf tournament will be held March 10 at Kelly Plantation Golf Club with registration from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For information and tickets visit www.eccac.org.

Tequila & Taco Fest

Enjoy a flavorful afternoon on Destin harbor featuring craft tequila cocktails, live music on three stages and tacos of all flavors and styles from 1-5 p.m. March 9 at the sixth annual Tequila & Taco Fest. Sip on the flavors of spiced habanero or sample smoky agave paired with creative twists on fish, chicken, beef and authentic Latin tacos. Proceeds benefit Hurricane Michael Relief Efforts. Purchase tickets at www.eventliveus.com/event/tequila-taco-fest.

Northwest Florida Ballet

Last event of the season is New Moves at 7:30 p.m. March 8; 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. March 9; and 2:30 p.m. March 10 performed in a specially designed black box theater at NFB’s downtown studios, 310 Perry Ave. in Fort Walton Beach. Box office priced tickets are $35/adults and $15/children 12 and under.

Big Dill Pickleball Tournament

The inaugural Big Dill Destin Pickleball Tournament will take over the streets at Destin Commons on March 14 and 15. The tournament format is round robin with doubles competing in men’s and women’s age-based and open divisions. Cost is $45 a person. Registration is open on Active.com, and space is limited. Registration is due Feb. 12.

Mamma Mia!

The first production of Stage Crafters Community Theatre Inc.’s 47th season is “Mamma Mia!” and will be held at 7:30 p.m. March 15-16, 22-23 and 2 p.m. March 17 and 24 at Fort Walton Beach Civic Auditorium. Tickets are $25/adults at www.stagecraftersfwb.com/buy-tickets or $15/students with valid ID at the door only. ABBA’s hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise.

Fairy Tale Reinterpreted

From March 12 through April 5, the Arts and Design Society hosts its “Fairy Tale Revisited” Show featuring art, in any medium, that features a fairy tale character, reinvented. A reception is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. March 15 at 17 First Street, SE, in Fort Walton Beach. A special feature of the reception will be a Battle of the Brushes, a fun competition in which those who enter must turn out a painting of the same subject in 45 minutes. Both reception and gallery are free and open to the public. Call 244-1271.

CIC Golf Tournament

The 13th Annual Children In Crisis Charity Golf Tournament will be held March 15 at the Fort Walton Beach Golf Course on Lewis Turner. The day will begin with an 11 a.m. check-in/lunch and shot-gun start at noon. The tournament is to raise critical funds to help feed, clothe and care for the kids living at the Children’s Neighborhood. Participants will enjoy lunch prior to play, refreshments from drink and food stops on the course and a spread of heavy hors d’oeuvres and wine tasting at the awards ceremony immediately after golf. Call 864-4242 to enter a team or for more information.

St. Paddy’s Day Family Party

Celebrate the luck of the Irish at HarborWalk Village from 12-2 p.m. March 17. Enjoy an afternoon of family fun featuring a live performance from the Carpenter Academy School of Irish Dance, kid’s crafts and a Leprechaun Treasure Hunt. Individual merchants will feature food and drink specials.

Baytowne LIVE

Enjoy the musical stylings of Stevie Hall from 7-10 p.m. March 19, 21, 22, 23, 26 and 28 on the Baytowne LIVE stage across from MooLaLa. Concerts are free and open to the public.

Independent Film Series

The Friends Guild of the Destin Library will sponsor a showing of the documentary/biography “Won't You Be My Neighbor” at 2 p.m. March 19 at the Destin Library. The free movie is open to the public and directed toward a mature audience. The poignant tribute is to the mild- mannered father-figure who served as a moral compass to generations. Through interviews of his family and colleagues, the film takes an intimate look at America's favorite neighbor whose creative genius inspired generations of children.

Bourbon Dinner Cruise

SunQuest Cruises is partnering with the Buffalo Trace Distillery for a Buffalo Trace Bourbon Dinner Cruise from 6:45-10 p.m. March 22 on the Solaris Yacht docked at Sandestin’s Baytowne Marina. The culinary adventure begins with an opening reception. This event is for ages 21+ and costs $100/person including a three hour cruise, live music and four-course meal, each course expertly paired with Buffalo Trace Bourbon. Reservations required at www.SunQuestCruises.com or 650-2519.

ADSO Cookout

The Arts and Design Society will hold its Third Annual Cookout from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 23 in the ADSO courtyard, 17 First Street, SE, in Fort Walton Beach. on Saturday, March 23, 11 am-2 pm. Price of $12 includes hamburger or hotdog, a beverage, chips, and cookies. Live music will be featured. In case of rain, seating will be in the Gallery. A special art project will be offered for $10, supplies included.

Taste & Business Showcase

The Destin and Greater Fort Walton Beach chambers of commerce will present a new event, the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Taste & Business Showcase, from 4-7 p.m. March 28 at the Emerald Coast Convention Center on Okaloosa Island. This event will highlight the best of the area’s businesses, from restaurants and breweries to retail, home, and personal and professional services. Guests will enjoy samples of foods and drinks, promotional items, discounts, and goodies from local businesses. No charge. Local businesses that would like to participate may contact Bryana Bahmer at the Destin Chamber at 837-6241 or bryana@DestinChamber.com.

Sip and Paint Class

The Arts and Design Society offers a Sip and Paint Class with Linda Kernick from 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 28 on Thursday, March 28, 6:30-8:30 pm. Cost is $35/members and $40/non-members and includes supplies. The theme of this session is “Marina Village.” Students may bring beverage of choice to enjoy while learning to paint with acrylics. To sign up, visit www.artsdesignsociety.org or call 244-1271.

BoJamz Music and Arts Festival

Boshamps Seafood and Oyster House on the Destin harbor announces its Sixth Annual BoJamz Music and Arts Festival benefitting The Wright Fight for Cystic Fibrosis from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. March 31. A silent auction and huge crawfish boil is aimed at bringing the community together to raise money for a great cause. Funds will be raised by collecting a $10 suggested donation at the door as well as a large silent auction.

Live music lineup for BoJamz:

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tyler Livingston and the Absolutes

12:30-1:45 p.m. Blake Brock Band

1:45-3 p.m. Ben Loftin and the Family

3-4:15 p.m. The Good Lookings

4:15-5:30 p.m. Sway Jah Vu

5:30-7 p.m. Blackwater Brass Band

7-8:30 p.m. I'MAGENE

8:30-10 p.m. Gravity A performs The Talking Heads: featuring Cliff Hines

Spring Kite Festival

What do a 100-foot octopus, 80-foot panda and a 50-foot gator have in common? They’ll all be flying high over the Fort Walton Beach Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island April 6 and 7. Join in for free kite flying fun including larger-than-life show kites, professional stunt kite flying demonstrations, free stunt kite flying lessons and special activities at the Kitty Hawk Kites store on The Boardwalk. Also scheduled for Sept. 21 and 22.

Wine/Food Festival

South Walton Beaches Wine and Food Festival takes place April 25–28 in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin. From 5-7 p.m., Winemakers & Shakers will be held at Wine World in Destin. The VIP Wine Tasting takes place from 4-6 p.m. Friday, followed by the Friday Craft Beer & Spirits Jam from 6–9 p.m. The Grand Tastings are Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. The VIP Tasting can be attended only by purchasing the VIP Wine Festival 3-Day Package that includes most festival events as well. Tickets can be purchased at www.SoWalWine.com. The Festival is a fundraiser for the Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation with proceeds benefiting more than a dozen children’s charities in Northwest Florida.

Grand Boulevard Farmers’ Market

The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in Grand Park in Miramar Beach between Cantina Laredo and Tommy Bahama’s. Vendors will offer locally sourced food-based items including produce, eggs, milk, butter, grass-fed beef, chicken, lamb, and pork, honey, pickled vegetables and gourmet jams. Market is held on Wednesdays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

30A Farmers’ Market

Walk through the park like setting with shade trees, a fountain, cobblestone walkways and visit friendly farmers and bakers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Seascape Resort Towne Centre in Miramar Beach.