SHALIMAR — The long-proposed, multi-use bridge-to-bridge path for bicyclists and pedestrians on Okaloosa Island is gaining momentum.

The Okaloosa County Tourist Development Council on Tuesday unanimously approved using $166,122 in bed tax reserves to pay for an environmental/cultural resource/biological assessment needed for the project.

The federal government-required study could last about six months and will determine which side of U.S. Highway 98 the path would be built on, county Public Works Director Jason Autrey said.

The county is working with Eglin Air Force Base and the Florida Department of Transportation on the project. With final approval, the 12-foot-wide, 4.3-mile paved path would stretch from Pier Road east of the Brooks Bridge to the Marler Bridge.

One of the many supporters of the pathway is local developer Jay Odom, who has pledged $100,000 toward its construction. That total price tag is anticipated to be $3 million to $4 million.

Odom told the TDC on Tuesday that the pledged money would be provided by himself and Tripp Tolbert, his business partner at The Island, the former Ramada Plaza Beach Resort. If the path gets built, it should be called “The Tolbert Trail,” Odom suggested.

If the county can find the money to pay for its entire construction, work on the path might begin in the fall.

U.S. 98 on Okaloosa Island has long been one of the most dangerous stretches of road in the area. For example, from the start of 2015 to about mid-2016, seven bicyclists or pedestrians were either killed or injured along that part of the highway.

“At the end of the day, (the possible multi-use path) is a public-safety issue,” said Dave Hancock, president of the Okaloosa Island Leaseholders Association.

The association has been working with local officials on the potential path for about five years, Hancock said.

“I was a cyclist a long time ago,” TDC Chairman Bruce Craul said. “I certainly understand how dangerous (the island portion of U.S. 98) is.”

Like other TDC-approved items, the funding for the path study will need the County Commission’s final approval.

In other business Tuesday, the TDC approved a conceptual plan that calls for various upgrades to the county-owned Santa Rosa Sound-side access No. 2, also known as the Okaloosa Island Boat Basin.

It stands directly across the sound from Fort Walton Landing and across Santa Rosa Boulevard from county beach access No. 2/Emerald View Beachwalk.

Planned upgrades include drainage improvements and construction of a walking path, parking lot, boardwalk, canoe/kayak launch and an area for temporary boat mooring.

The council also approved paying $68,495 in bed tax money to MRD Associates of Destin for the design, permitting and construction services for the project.

The “construction services” include items such as inspection services but not actual construction. Funds for the construction phase will be budgeted in fiscal 2020, which starts in October, but the cost is not known yet.

Tuesday’s meeting was in the commission chambers in the county Administration Building in Shalimar rather than in the TDC’s usual meeting place at the Emerald Coast Convention Center.

Unlike at the Convention Center, the video equipment used to record meetings in the chambers has closed-captioning software that assists hearing-impaired people.

The Convention Center could have that type of software by the end of this year, Tourist Development Department Director Jennifer Adams. Until then, the TDC will have its monthly meetings in Shalimar, she said.