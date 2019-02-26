Emerald Coast Theatre Company (ECTC) announces an open call for entries to its third annual hosting of Northwest Florida Theatre Festival, May 15-19.

The call for entries is open to anyone interested in staging plays, performance art, musicals, dance and/or published or unpublished original work. Submitted pieces must be no longer than 90 minutes.

This is an open, non-juried invitation for regional involvement. Audience ratings will be self-determined by the artists, not the festival. Shows are required to list their warnings (Language, Adult Content, Nudity, Violence, Extreme Situations). Ratings are based on recommended minimum ages as follows: All Ages, 7+, 13+, 18+.

A $50 per production application fee includes All Festival Participant Passes for up to five participants. Each performing group accepted will receive five complimentary tickets per performance to their show.

ECTC will provide a technical director and a production coordinator to assist with each piece. Lights and set will be general in nature; special needs will be considered, but are not guaranteed. Performing groups will be responsible for providing their own stage manager, props, costumes and specialized set pieces. ECTC will have acting cubes, small table and chairs and a few other pieces for use.

Deadline for entry applications is April 8. Technical rehearsal dates are May 7-11 and the festival will run May 15-21.

Show times will be Wednesday-Friday between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday between 9 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. More show times will be added if needed, which may include Monday and Tuesday May 14 and 15.

The festival will be staged at Emerald Coast Theatre Company’s performance space located at 560 Grand Boulevard, upstairs, in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in Miramar Beach, Florida.

Festival show ticket prices are set by each producing organization and will range from $15 to $25. All access passes will be available for purchase for $100. Forty percent of the ticket price will go to the performing organization.

The Northwest Florida Theatre Festival is designed as an inclusive and creative celebration of a community of artists. The festival will be produced in concert with the Cultural Arts Alliance’s Art Week South Walton. Beachcomber Magazine is the media sponsor.

“Each year this festival grows in both the variety of content and the types of groups involved,” said ECTC producing artistic director Nathanael Fisher. “We are thrilled to be able to open our doors and give a stage to foster creativity in our community and welcome everyone to join us on stage or as an audience member."

For more information and to download an online application to enter, visit www.NWFTheatreFestival.com. To follow the conversation, use hashtag #AStageForAll.