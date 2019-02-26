The City of Destin received a call Tuesday morning related to a pelican tangled in a fishing line with an 8-ounce weight and three hooks.

Code Compliance Manager Joey Forgione responded to the Crystal Beach area and was able to free the pelican.

The pelican was not injured and flew away, according to a post on the city's Facebook page.

"We encourage everyone to please secure their belongings so these types of incidents do not happen. Take Only Memories...Leave Only Footprints...Leave No Trace," the post said.