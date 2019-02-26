CRESTVIEW — David Russell Holbrook’s defense attorney attempted Tuesday to punch holes in the DNA evidence prosecutors are relying on to convict Holbrook for the 2006 killing of Melissa Howard.

To do so, Scott Warrick called upon Candy Zuleger, a former Florida Department of Law Enforcement crime lab analyst, to critique the work done by two expert witnesses who testified for the prosecution earlier this week.

Zuleger, who now owns her own forensic consulting agency, was brought in to raise doubts over analysis presented by FDLE DNA specialists Jennifer Hatler and Sukhan Warf.

The testimony was technical, but Zuleger succeeded in raising some questions about whether foreign DNA found on the bloodied sweat shirt Howard was wearing when she died was Holbrook’s, or whether Holbrook was alone in the house with the victim.

She opined that Holbrook’s DNA could only have been introduced as valid evidence if the FDLE experts made it clear that a third person’s DNA had been discovered along with his on the most important sample collected by investigators.

She also testified that Hatler had violated FDLE procedures in conducting her analysis of the evidence and raised the possibility that law officers somehow could have contaminated the DNA collected at the crime scene.

Zuleger’s testimony took the trial to a lunch break. Several witnesses were called later to bolster Holbrook’s alibi that he was at a birthday party and searching for medicine for a sick child on the evening Howard was killed.

The defense rested at shortly after 1:30 p.m. and Okaloosa County Circuit Judge Mike Flowers adjourned the proceedings. Closing arguments will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, and the jury is expected to begin deliberations afterward.

Assistant State Attorney Clifton Drake attempted on cross-examination to discredit Zuleger and her testimony by pointing out that she was making $240 an hour to testify for the defense. He also noted that none of the analysis she provided Tuesday resulted from actual field work she’d done herself.

Asked by Drake if she had any reason to doubt the credibility of Warf’s testimony, Zuleger answered no. When asked if she could rule out the DNA found on Howard’s sweatshirt as belonging to Holbrook, she also answered no.

Hatler had testified earlier in the week that the odds were 39 million to one that a foreign DNA she found in 2016 on Howard’s sweatshirt did not belong to Holbrook.