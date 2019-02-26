NAVARRE BEACH — The first great white shark ever caught off the Navarre Beach Pier was reeled in Tuesday by a local fisherman, according to reports from the scene.

The shark was caught by Jeremy Utter, who fishes frequently at the pier, according to Thomas Theilman, who was at the pier at the time and helped to tag and release the shark, estimated to be 10 feet long and weighing 700 pounds.

Great white sharks cannot be kept, Theilman said. When the great white was reeled in close to shore at around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Theilman and a handful of other people affiliated with the True Blue shark fishing team tagged it and relased it back into the Gulf of Mexico.

"The phone here at the pier hasn't stopped ringing," Billoni said, as news of the catch continued to spread across the area and throughout the media Tuesday evening.

"All of us here are so excited about it," Billoni added. It is unusual, she said, for great white sharks to be seen this far west along Florida's Gulf Coast.

Estimated at somewhere near 10 feet in length, the shark was brought in with the assistance of a number of people who waded into the surf to help retrieve it, according to video posted on the Facebook page of Windjammers on the Pier Restaurant & Bar.

Also according to the Facebook post, the shark was tagged and released back into the Gulf of Mexico to help with research by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration.

"Our local shark fishermen work closely with NOAA to catch, tag and safely release a wide variety of sharks in the Gulf of Mexico," the restaurant's Facebook post noted.

The publicity generated from the local catch of a great white shark "is a good thing for a small community like this," said the chef who answered the phone at the restaurant on Tuesday afternoon, identifying himself only as "Johnny."

According to a NOAA website, "White sharks of all ages and sizes are present in continental shelf waters year-round, but their distribution varies by season. During winter, most white sharks are found off the northeast coast of Florida, the Florida Keys, and in the Gulf of Mexico offshore of Tampa Bay, Florida, where they have generally been considered rare."