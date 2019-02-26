Greensboro High School is no stranger to the Class 4A girls Final Four.

This is the third consecutive trip to the state semifinals for the No. 4 Raiders (25-2) and expectations are high heading into Tuesday’s contest against No. 7 Anniston (28-4) at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex’s Legacy Arena at 6 p.m.

“It means a lot to me,” Greensboro coach Frances Dunn said after winning the Southwest Regional championship with a 65-52 victory over Area 6 rival Sumter Central last week. “I have been working long, hard and relentless hours with them to compete and move to the next level — not just continue to get there. Let’s finish — let’s finish. And I do believe they really want to finish this year.

Tournament MVP Trinity Hambright echoed similar sentiments. She led Greensboro in its win over No. 5 Sumter Central with 17 points, avenging a loss in the area tournament championship which sent the Raiders on the road to No. 2 Sipsey Valley. Greensboro bounced back, defeating Sipsey Valley in the sub-regional, then Hillcrest-Evergreen in the Sweet 16 to set up the area rematch with motivation to return to Birmingham and take care of unfinished business.

“We really want this so we are going to execute,” Hambright said.

Anniston advanced to the semifinals with a 50-27 victory over Fairview to win the Northeast Regional. For Dunn and her players, this is a moment they’ve been moving toward since the offseason.

“We started out working hard in the summer, and then all season it was push, push, push," Dunn said. "Then we moved on to the season and it was work hard, get this right and get that right, and I am just proud to be with this group of ladies. They are great kids and they worked hard for me and therefore I have to work hard for them.”

