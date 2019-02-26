A Niceville native secured a spot on The Voice's Team Blake Monday night after singing "No Scrubs" by TLC.

Kim Cherry, who lives in Boston now, is from Niceville. Her father lives in Fort Walton Beach.

The 30-year-old was always encouraged by her parents to be involved in music. She started singing in church and was a self-proclaimed band geek in high school, according to a press release from the show.

She focused on the saxophone and continued playing throughout her time at Berklee College of Music, but switched her focus to singing when she was 24. She realized she had devoted her life to studying and performing all types of music, but never the ’90s R&B she really loved.

In 2016, Kim decided to follow her passion for R&B and rap, and formed a cover band called Legends of Summer dedicated to playing her favorite music.