There are people who either play it safe or take chances.

Consider Kim Cherry the latter.

Cherry's singing career — which has roots in the Bluewater Elementary School choir — blossomed Monday night on national television.

During blind auditions of the TV show "The Voice" that aired Monday night, the former Niceville resident sang "Scrubs" by TLC and wooed the four celebrity judges.

“The thing I love about it is the attitude that you feel when you sing it,” Cherry said. “I wanted to come out hot with this is what I can do. ... I can give you range. I can give you attitude and feeling, and guess what? I’m kinda decent at rapping, too.”

Cherry went into the audition hoping for a selection from John Legend, who is one of her favorite artists. Yet Kelley Clarkson and Blake Shelton were the ones who turned their chairs. Clarkson praised Cherry but she decided to join Team Blake.

“Blake is a very convincing man,” Cherry said. “As he was talking, the gears were turning in my head saying, ‘This might actually be a petty good fit for you,’ and I am 100 percent happy with my choice.”

Cherry said her choice was also strategic. She figured that Shelton’s team might have more country artists, which would make her style more unique, while Clarkson’s team would most likely contain more powerhouse women, giving her a lot more competition.

Music is in Cherry’s blood. Her dad sang in the glee club at Purdue University, her mother was in a top 40 band and her brother sings opera in Boston. Although singing has always been a part of her life, it wasn’t her main focus until after college.

When her family moved to Bluewater Bay in 1998, Cherry joined the elementary school choir. At Ruckel Middle School she sang in the choir and began playing the saxophone before eventually joining Niceville High School’s choir and marching band.

Cherry credits music teachers Eddie Steadman from Ruckel and Dan Wooten from Niceville.

“I would not be here doing what I’m doing today if I did not have their support growing up,” she said. “(They) were never anything but in complete and 1,000 percent in support of my abilities and talents, and recognizing those.”

After Kim graduated from high school in 2007, she studied saxophone and music education at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, where she still lives. When she joined a band shortly after graduating college, she discovered that singing was her true calling.

“That’s when I really felt something that I didn’t feel when I was performing the saxophone,” she said. “It wasn’t a conscious decision; it was more of a realization as I gained experience performing.”

Kim is now a part of a cover band called Legends of Summer that perform at bars in Boston and weddings all over New England.

Her dad Jeff Cherry is a retirement planner and financial adviser in Fort Walton Beach. He couldn’t be more proud of his daughter.

“I can’t quit grinning,” he said. “My jaw hurts. The fun part is telling people that know me (that) my daughter’s going to be on the show, and they’re just as excited.”

Jeff went with Kim when she had her audition in October, watching from a back room as his daughter performed for national television. But as the show aired Monday, he said he still got nervous watching her.

“I knew she was going to be on that television. I knew the results. I knew that she was going to pick Blake,” he said. “But I called her about 30 minutes before the show aired and said ‘Kim, I’m nervous even though I know what happens.' ”

Moving forward, Kim is confident about her chances.

“There’s nobody that’s going to be doing anything close to what I’m going to be doing on this show,” she said. “But I also know these other artists and I know that there is so much talent that everybody is gonna see this season. It is unbelievable.”

Kim isn’t the only Floridian who is getting national attention for their audition. Jacksonville resident Matthew Johnson, who had all four judges turn their chairs during his audition, also is advancing to the next round.

“It honestly felt surreal being able to say I sang in front of John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s grandmother, aunts and cousins live in DeFuniak Springs. He remembers visiting them a few times a year when he was younger.

“I remember one summer I was a part of the Boys and Girls Club out there and that was really fun,” he said.

