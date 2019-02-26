Stage Crafters will bring you the opening production of its 47th season with Mamma Mia! in the Fort Walton Beach Civic Auditorium, 109 Miracle Strip Parkway. Performances will be March 15-17 and 22-24. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m.

ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at P.S. Gifts in Fort Walton Beach, Bayou Books in Niceville, online at www.StageCraftersFWB.com or at the door before the show. Student tickets are $15 with a valid ID and only at the door.