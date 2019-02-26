LIVINGSTON — Austin Moffett had three hits and Taylor Clemmons a pair of doubles as West Alabama defeated Lee, 7-5, in game two and earned a split of a Gulf South Conference doubleheader Monday at Tartt Filed. Lee won game one, 5-1.

The split snapped a three-game losing skid for West Alabama, leaving the Tigers 6-5 overall and 2-3 in league play. Lee is 7-6 and 3-2.

West Alabama begins an eight-game road swing with a single game Friday and a doubleheader Saturday at West Georgia (4-10, 2-4). Lee is host to Lincoln Memorial (9-6) Tuesday.