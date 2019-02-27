1. Mardi Gras Dog Parade

The 16th Annual Mardi Gras Dog Parade is a fun time for you and your furry canine friends from 2-4 p.m. March 3 in The Village of Baytowne Wharf. Join in a unique parade dedicated to dogs, with the theme Bone Appetite.

2. Fat Tuesday Baytowne Bash Parade

“Laissez les bon temps rouler" (let the good times roll) with the free 17th annual Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras Parade at 5 p.m. March 5 at the Village of Baytowne Wharf. Unique and colorful floats, golf carts, and pick-up trucks roll down the streets. The post-parade celebration continues into the night with street performers, "throws" tossed from balconies and parties at various village merchants.

3. Fat Tuesday & Pets Costume Contest

Revel in fun at this Fat Tuesday Celebration beginning at 5 p.m. March 5 at HarborWalk Village with free red beans & rice. Parade rolls at 6 p.m. complete with authentic Mardi Gras floats. Enter your festively dressed pup in the Pet Costume Contest at 6:30 p.m. Contest entry is $10 or donation of a bag of dry dog food.