Classical music enthusiasts may come to Christ the King Episcopal Church’s upcoming concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 3 at 480 North County Highway 393 in Santa Rosa Beach. Conductor Dr. David Ott will present a concert and lecture based on Beethoven’s 7th Symphony.

When the sanctuary at Christ the King Episcopal Church was built, it was designed to create wonderful acoustics that would support live music. Each year, the church hosts a series of choral and orchestral programs throughout the fall and spring. The current season will conclude with the March 3 concert.

“I came to Christ the King Episcopal Church four years ago with a vision to produce high quality classical music concerts,” Ott said. “The concept of a concert series was met with great enthusiasm by the church vestry, and the community support has been gratifying.”

The upcoming concert is expected to be the highlight of the current season. The program is built entirely around Beethoven’s 7th Symphony, and Ott will lead a 25-piece orchestra. Between movements, Ott will enlighten the audience with stories about what Beethoven was going through at that time in his life.

The symphony is a deeply profound work completed in 1812 when Beethoven’s hearing had declined to the point of near deafness. He had withdrawn from society and found refuge in nature. The highly rhythmic essense of the music reflects Beethoven’s love of the countryside and the country folk. In spite of his deafness, the symphony is a testament to joy.

“I would like to invite the audience to learn while they listen,” Ott said. “By discussing the music and Beethoven’s mindset, concert-goers will be able to listen more clearly.”

Attendees are urged to arrive early. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m. All the concerts at Christ the King are free of charge and open to the public thanks to the generous support from patrons and church offerings.