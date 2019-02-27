I’ve been a game-show junkie ever since I could pick a vowel.

When I was a kid, I had a hand-held Wheel of Fortune game, and I was also obsessed with The Price is Right and Family Feud — not just the shows themselves but also the chance to “come on down!” on national television and win fame and fortune.

Thanks to my friend, Louanne Rawls, my dream came true!

Louanne and I took a spin on Wheel of Fortune, in an episode that aired last night.

I’m still so excited about the experience, I can hardly sleep.

For all you Wheel watchers and wannabes, here’s what happened…

2016: Our spin begins

On TV, the Wheel of Fortune spins so fast it’s a blur, but our chance to take a spin took almost three years.

It started when the Wheel of Fortune Wheelmobile came to Jupiter, Fla. to hold tryouts, and Louanne — my fellow competitive pal, whom I met playing sand volleyball — gave it a shot.

She made it to the final tryouts. Organizers told her she could play alone or try out with a friend.

Louanne knew I was a Wheel nut, plus I like to win and have no problem cheering, clapping and jumping around, and that’s game-show gold.

So, there we were, in April 2016, in a Jupiter hotel ballroom, taking turns solving puzzles with about 60 other people.

We thought we rocked it, and we did: We got a letter two weeks later that we were selected to go on the show. But then, we heard nothing until early January.

Out of nowhere, an email appears with the subject line: “Wheel of Fortune taping on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019! - Girlfriend Getaways!”

Wait — what?! How’d we get so lucky?

2019: Los Angeles, here we come!

More than 1 million people apply each year to be a contestant on Wheel of Fortune. About 10,000 get an audition, but just 600 make it to the live TV show.

We made the cut and got our flight reservations, and after about 1,000 shrieks of “OMG! Is this real?” — the next question was obvious: What should we wear?

The show’s producers are quite clear on what not to wear: No solid tops that are black, white or red, because those colors don’t look good under the TV lights. No jeans or tennis shoes (too casual) or linen shirts (too wrinkly).

And, most importantly and hilariously: Avoid the “muffin top/love handle” look by wearing a blazer or loose-fitting blouse.

No one wants a muffin top to distract from a good spin. Not on national TV.

We were not going to wear just any old thing, so we had to go shopping.

After a thumbs-up from my husband, I chose a purple top with shoulder details. Louanne bought a new green blazer. We didn’t want our colors to clash.

Taping was on a Friday, but we flew to LA on Wednesday to get the full Hollywood experience.

On our first night in town, we went to the LA Clippers-Utah Jazz game at the Staples Center. On Thursday, we did some sightseeing, ate lunch at the Sunset Tower Hotel, stopped by the Beverly Hills Hotel/Polo Lounge, went window shopping (and drinking!) at Neiman Marcus and then headed back to our hotel for dinner and some practicing.

We worked on our introduction speeches — because we had a mere 20 seconds as a team. If you know how much Louanne and I like to talk, that’s not much time!

We were so excited when 6 a.m. on Friday morning arrived, and there was the studio shuttle, ready to whisk us to Sony Studios and — fingers crossed! — to fame, fortune and global fabulousness.

Soon, we found out what stardom entailed: turning off our cell phones (we couldn’t turn them back on until we left the studio), filling out paperwork and release forms, and hair and makeup.

Yep, we got the full hair-and-makeup star treatment — and, of course, the once-over to be sure none of the 36 contestants in today’s taping of six shows was sporting the dreaded muffin top.

At around 10:45 a.m., a woman walked up to the microphone and introduced herself. My chin about hit the floor when she said, “Hi, I’m Vanna White.”

On TV, Vanna is this glamorous, put-together personality.

In real life, she’s just like us — wearing yoga pants, no makeup and her hair pulled back.

No one recognized her at first, but when we did, the real excitement began.

We all gasped and clapped. Vanna made us feel right at home.

Once we finished practicing our introductions, it was time to get assigned to a show. The three teams playing each other in each game were already decided, and then one person from each group was designated to pick a ping pong ball numbered 1 through 6.

Louanne snagged 1 — we were gonna be the first show to tape.

Looking back, I think it would have been better if we were somewhere in the middle — that way, we could have watched the other contestants.

After the shows were decided, we picked our spot at the wheel and got the middle position.

Finally, it was time to head to the Wheel of Fortune studio and go for a spin — or at least get a few practice spins. The wheel weighs a hefty 2,400 pounds, so it takes some getting used to.

It definitely was heavy, but we managed just fine. It doesn’t matter how short or tall you are, the platform where you stand can be adjusted, so each contestant can reach the wheel to spin.

A stand-in Pat Sajak helped us feel like we were playing a real game. We practiced calling out letters, buying vowels and solving puzzles. One team even got to practice at the bonus round wheel.

Louanne and I felt very relaxed and not nervous at all. We kept saying how excited we were.

We also were freezing. The studio was so cold, all the contestants huddled together like a colony of penguins during the instructions. At some point, I think my feet went numb from the cold.

Finally, the moment of truth arrived. It was showtime!

“You go girl”

Every game-show fantasy I had dreamed about was five minutes away. A once-in-a-lifetime experience was about to come true.

We headed out to the studio and onto the platform to start the game. The music started playing, Pat and Vanna walked out and the next 22 minutes were a blur.

Pat told us to grab our buzzer for the first Toss Up puzzle. I was holding the buzzer and still couldn’t believe that we were actually on the Wheel of Fortune. I felt like I needed to pinch myself!

The first puzzle popped up. I pushed the buzzer because we knew the answer: “You Go Girl.”

Unfortunately, another team beat us to it. Louanne was so excited and thought we buzzed in first, she blurted out the answer before Pat called on us.

After that, each of the three teams did our introductions and then we moved on to the second Toss Up puzzle.

Again, we buzzed in because we knew the answer, but once again another team beat us to it. Damn buzzer — I was convinced mine was broken or needed new batteries or something. Until the third Toss Up puzzle. We did buzz in first this time, but we froze and didn’t say the answer. I’m sure we had that deer-in-the-headlights look when Pat called our name. Oh well.

I can tell you that it’s much harder to play the game in the studio than at home.

Everyone knows the answer sitting on their comfy couch, but it’s a whole different ballgame under the lights, with cameras in your face and an audience watching you. There is so much to focus on and playing with a partner complicates it even more.

We both wanted to spin the wheel and call out letters. But once or twice, we forgot to call out a letter and Pat reminded us by saying, “we need a letter.” You just have to stay focused and remember what the category is.

We struggled with the puzzle category called Same Name. During our turn, we spun the wheel and landed on the mystery wedge. Once you guess a correct letter, you can decide to take the mystery wedge or spin again. The wedge is either $10,000 or bankrupt. We decided to take a chance, flipped it over and got $10,000!

We were so excited! We just put $10,000 on our board, and all we needed to do was keep picking the correct letters or solve the puzzle. We were so focused on what one of the words could be and that really threw us off. We were getting close to solving the puzzle and then called out a wrong letter.

As soon as we lost our turn, we looked at the board and realized what the puzzle was: “Bradley & Mini Cooper.”

Sigh. There went our $10,000. I don’t know how we didn’t solve it. I mean, I think Bradley Cooper is super hot, and I loved “A Star Is Born.” How could we not solve that? I still have trouble sleeping because we didn’t figure it out.

During the commercial breaks, all contestants are asked to turn around and step down from the platform so some of the wedges can be replaced on the wheel. We were offered some water and makeup was touched up if need be.

We solved one of the puzzles — “Strawberry Ice Cream” — and took home $2,500, enough to pay for our trip to Los Angeles.

Of course, we can’t put a price on the experience and the memories.

We were on national TV!

Now if I can just figure out how to get on Ellen’s Game of Games...

This story originally published to palmbeachpost.com, and was shared to other Florida newspapers in the GateHouse Media network.