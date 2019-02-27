A humorous cigarette marketing cartoon in 1932 pictured two locomotives poised to collide with an observer wryly noting, “What a way to run a railroad.” A few decades earlier a more profane version comes from American civil engineer and railroad executive Leonor Loree who after inspecting the Kansas City Southern’s ramshackle rail network proclaimed, “This is a helluva way to run a railroad.” Loree’s quote endures a century later as a metaphor for chaos and confusion.

In my eighth-grade Civics class, Mrs. Willie Florence Pearson taught us how Congress passed laws. A bill would be introduced then sent to a committee for review and discussion. After passing one body, the other could bring it up for a vote or send it to a committee for additional analysis. Changes could be made via a conference committee. The process known as regular order ensured debate and examination over legislation before it became law. In the last Congress, major legislation like the much-ballyhooed tax cut and health care legislation received little debate or discussion. The late Senator John McCain, resurrecting his maverick label, championed the return of regular order. For example, most Americans don’t realize this year’s lower tax rates, higher standard deduction and increased child credit sunset in 2025. Middle-income Americans, making less than $75,000, could see higher tax liabilities then (Tax Policy Center).

Even the new Congress, to keep the government funded, pushed through a spending bill with scant debate. In civics classes, we learn (or some of us did) the men who designed our Constitution realized the importance of three co-equal branches of government with checks and balances. For the legislative branch to work analysis and review is essential. Appropriations, like tax legislation, should be discussed in open committee meetings. Otherwise, special interests rule. Benjamin Franklin knew the fragility of a constitutional republic. There is an oft-told story that after Franklin exited the Constitutional Convention, a group of citizens wondered what government the Constitution created. He replied, “A republic if you can keep it.” Lurching from crisis to crisis is no way to run a railroad, a government or your finances.

Sports and Finances

To improve your financial game, follow Jonathan Clements on Twitter or read his books. Recently he warned financial writers it was impossible to come up with innovative financial advice. Rather, we should repeat ourselves and hope no one notices. I wrap finances and sports together then hope the editor doesn’t mind.

Collegiate football players should consider leaving early for the NFL. Some like Sony Michel and Nick Chubb improved their lot by playing their senior seasons, but it’s a big risk. Players are one injury from being out of action forever so the prudent move for many, especially running backs, is to get the benjamins while they can. College coaches shouldn’t be the only ones making millions.

You can’t always get what you want but Buz Livingston, CFP can help you figure out what you need. For specific advice, visit livingstonfinancial.net or drop by 2050 West County Highway 30A, M1 Suite 230.