BIRMINGHAM — Alabama junior guard Jordan Lewis was named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service Team for the 2018-19 season, league office announced Wednesday.

The Windermere, Fla., native has volunteered with the Alberta Head Start program, assisting in providing educational services to children from low-income homes and/or with disabilities. Lewis has volunteered with Habitat for Humanity in Tuscaloosa and helped build houses in the community. She also collected personal hygiene items to donate to the Tuscaloosa Veterans Affairs Medical Center and visited with veterans in the hospital. She volunteered as a holiday bell ringer to raise money for the Salvation Army.