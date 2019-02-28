DESTIN — Boshamps Seafood and Oyster House on the harbor will be hosting another job fair for all front- and back-of-the-house positions on March 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The seafood restaurant is hiring for all positions including servers, bartenders, valet drivers, busers, hosts and hostesses, line cooks, oyster shuckers, prep cooks, and dishwashers.

People are encouraged to come to the restaurant, fill out an application and speak to a manager.

Boshamps managers will be hiring people on the spot that day and offering free lunch to those who are hired.

Boshamps offers most employees year-round employment, health, dental, and vision insurance (after 60 days), holiday pay (after two years) and additional benefits to ensure long-term employment.

Boshamps is a family-owned and operated business.