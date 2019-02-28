DESTIN — Before applying for Okaloosa County’s $1,000-per-month permit to operate at Crab Island this year, each vendor who wants to conduct business at the summertime party spot must obtain a $100 annual permit from the National Park Service.

The island, which is really a submerged sandbar, is north of the Marler Bridge. It’s not in Destin but is within the county’s unincorporated area and the boundaries of the Park Service's Gulf Islands National Seashore.

The Park Service announced Thursday that it is now accepting permit applications.

“The park has received one application so far, but the permit/commercial use authorization process takes some time, so no permits have been issued,” National Seashore spokesman Brent Everitt said Thursday in an email.

A Crab Island Business Association leader says new governmental rules, including the pricey county permit, will make it tougher for vendors to stay in business.

More than a year ago Park Service, county and Destin officials began taking a deeper look at regulating the island because of concerns about its growing number of floating businesses and the unregulated distribution of alcohol by some of them.

The almost 50-year-old Gulf Islands National Seashore stretches between the East Pass and Cat Island, Mississippi, and all commercial businesses that operate there typically must have either a Park Service-issued concessions contract or a commercial use authorization.

Because of complex jurisdictional issues, Park Service permits were not required of Crab Island businesses until recently.

Last July, the County Commission approved a multi-faceted ordinance to crack down on various activities there.

The ordinance, which is enforced by the Sheriff’s Office, took effect last November and includes a prohibition on the sale, distribution or consumption of alcoholic beverages on floating commercial structures or vessels, with some exceptions.

The ordinance allows the structures to stay anchored at the island between dusk and dawn from March through October this year as long as their owners have the county permit and meet other requirements.

But starting Nov. 1, all such structures will have to be stationed between dusk and dawn at a marina or other permitted area.

The county permit for Crab Island vendors costs $1,000 per month or any portion of a month that the structure operates in the area.

In the Park Service's $100 annual permit, “we included no alcohol distribution as one of our restrictions to match the county’s ordinance,” Everitt said.

Sam Poppell, who helps lead the Crab Island Business Association and operates two island businesses, said Thursday that he was about to apply for the Park Service permit.

Poppell, who plans to have his businesses open from May to early September, said the new permits and other regulations will hurt the vendors.

For example, the $1,000 cost of the county’s monthly permit “is definitely pretty steep,” he said. “I don’t think (county officials) apply the same type of fee for beach vendors that use county property.”

He’s correct: The beach vendor fee, which applies to vendors such as those who rent chairs and umbrellas on county beaches, is $500 per year.

However, unlike some Crab Island vendors, no beach vendors have raised the ire of local officials by unlawfully selling or distributing alcohol.

Poppell said county officials have invited him to be a part of a new committee that will review and suggest possible changes to the Crab Island ordinance.