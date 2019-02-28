This July 3 brings the Ninth Annual Smoke on the Coast BBQ & Fireworks event and Destin Commons recently announced the 18 area charities chosen to benefit from Coins for a Cause and event proceeds. Participating charities team up with various restaurants and BBQ aficionados to fire up their grills and cook for over $85,000 in donations.

Join Destin Commons in supporting the local area by plugging the meters at Destin Commons and attend SOTC, buy tickets and vote for your favorite nonprofit to support their mission.

"Smoke on the Coast is a great way for non-profit organizations to raise money and educate the public about their organizations’ missions, all while engaging in friendly competition and having a wonderful time," said Brooke Zannis, marketing manager, Destin Commons. "Destin Commons is a firm supporter of all of these organizations and the positive impact that they make within our community. That is why it is so important to remember to feed the meters at Destin Commons. Every cent goes back into making a difference."

The 18 non-profit organizations, along with their BBQ teams, are:

Air Force Enlisted Village & The GulfBoys and Girls Club & Big Red TruckChildren in Crisis & B&C Fire SafetyDog Harmony & Cafe RicoEmerald Coast Science Center & Bow Tie BBQFood for Thought & Paula Deen's Family KitchenGulf Coast Council of the Boy Scouts of America & Smok'n Scouts Barbeque CrewHabitat for Humanity & Hub City Smokehouse and GrillHeritage Museum of NW Florida & Cold Creek BBQJobs4U & Lillie's QJunior League of the Emerald Coast & Buh's BBQNiceville/Valparasio Rotary Club & Smok'n Hot WheelsOpportunity Place & B's Smoking BBQRotary Club of DestinShelter House & The One and Culinary PiratesTaylor Haugen Foundation & Brightview Landscaping ServicesToys for Tots & Bass Pro ShopYouth Village & Waste Management