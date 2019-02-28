It's not the destination, it's the journey. Emerald Coast Theatre Company continues its sixth season by staging a new production of Mark Brown’s adaptation of Jules Verne’s classic tale “Around the World in 80 Days.'

The performance runs Thursday, March 28 (opening night) through Sunday, April 7 and will be staged at ECTC’s performance space located at 560 Grand Boulevard (upstairs) in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin, located in Miramar Beach.

Performances Thursday through Saturday are at 7:30 p.m. with 2 p.m. matinee on Sundays. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for patrons to browse artwork by local artists showcased in the ECTC Lobby Gallery.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $28 for seniors (55 years old and up) students, and military. Purchase tickets online at emeraldcoastheatre.org/tickets or call 850-684-0323.

Jules Verne's classic tale springs to life in this clever, fast-paced comedy for the whole family. Proper gentleman Phileas Fogg strikes a wager and sets off on a race that puts his fortune and life at risk. With his faithful servant at his side, he has just 80 days to circle the globe — an inconceivable feat in the year 1872. Fierce natives, furious typhoons, runaway trains, a damsel in distress and a dogged detective threaten to delay him at every step in this delightful, whirlwind odyssey that will keep you on the edge of your seat from beginning to unexpected end.

“This adaptation squeezes every bit of fun and funny from the classic novel,” said ECTC producing artistic director Nathanael Fisher. “Come experience literature coming to life on stage. Bring the kids and the grandparents, this show will delight every generation. Whether by train, boat, or elephant, get to Grand Boulevard for this show.”

Fisher directs an ensemble cast including Adam Silorey (Phileas Fogg), Bruce Collier (Andrew Stuart, Detective Fix, Priest, Indian Conductor, Elephant Owner, Young Parsi, Oysterpuff, U.S. Conductor, Reverend, Wilson’s Servant), Dylan Garofalo (Gauthier Ralph, British Consul, Director of Police, Priest, Sir Francis, Judge Obadiah, Chinese Broker, Ship Clerk, Bunsby, Proctor, Engineer, Mudge, Clerk, Speedy, Ship Engineer, Train Clerk), Jason Hedden (Passepartout, John Sullivan) and Leigh Jacobson (James Forster, Newspaperman, Priest, Aouda).

Major sponsors for this season are Grand Boulevard at Sandestin, Isidro Dunbar Modern Interiors, and Howard Hospitality.

ECTC is a non-profit professional theater company founded by Anna and Nathanael Fisher, MFA, in 2012 with a mission to enrich and entertain the Emerald Coast community through professional and educational theater. After six years, ECTC has clearly established itself as a professional theater company focused on staging thought-provoking productions, festivals and creative collaborations as well as a valued community resource for professional acting, educational theatre for children, and theatre for young audiences.

To make a tax-deductible donation, volunteer, sponsor or learn more about Emerald Coast Theatre Company, find them on Facebook, call (850) 684-0323 and visit www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org.